GMH names students, staff of fourth quarter

Gill Allen Ryan Gordin Brubaker

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School recently named its students and staff member of the fourth quarter.

Students recognized were Kennedy Gill (12th grade), Caden Brubaker (11th grade), Hannah Gordin (10th grade), Emma Ryan (ninth grade), and Marissa Allen (eighth grade). Matt Ferguson was the staff member of the quarter.

The student sent the following about each student.

Gill — Kennedy is a true leader. She is taking her senior year head on. Kennedy is a second year student in yearbook and is using her experience to lead the yearbook staff. She is pushing herself to develop her art portfolio for college and is always looking for ways to improve. She is a great asset in class, as well as fun to have around.

Brubaker — Caden greets everyone with a smile, helps without being asked, and is quick to include others.

Gordin — Hannah can be overlooked in the classroom because she is very quiet yet always on task and doing her work, studying, and preparing for her tests and quizzes. She doesn’t desire the attention of others or the limelight. She is content being her own independent self taking in the knowledge presented to her in every class everyday. She works very hard and it is evident in her very high grades.

Ryan — Emma always comes into the guidance office with a smile on her face and is always willing and looking for ways to help.

Allen — Marissa is a hard worker who is involved in many extracurricular activities including wrestling and the fall play. She is a team player and works very well with others.