Owners of the Greene face foreclosure lawsuit

XENIA — The owners of the Greene in Beavercreek are being sued for allegedly failing to repay a multi-million dollar loan.

According to a foreclosure lawsuit filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court May 10, Greene Town Center LLC is accused of not paying back a loan — split between two notes — now owned by Wells Fargo Bank.

Wells Fargo alleges it is owed nearly $113,000,00, including unpaid interest of nearly $3 million. The original loan for $137,250,000 was taken out in November 2013 and matured Dec. 1, 2023, according to the lawsuit. Both notes began accruing regular and default interest on May 2.

Once served, Greene Town Center LLC will have 28 days to answer the five-count lawsuit. An email seeking comment from the Greene has not yet been answered.

The City of Beavercreek issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“We have been made aware of the recent developments regarding The Greene Town Center, and recognize its significance as a hub for commerce and activities within our community,” the statement said. “Our priority is to ensure continued economic vitality and stability for our city. We remain optimistic about The Greene’s future.”

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.