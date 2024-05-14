2010 International Road Rescue ambulance at auction

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The township is holding an online auction and it’s open to the public. The item up for bid is a 2010 International Road Rescue ambulance.

The township is claiming the vehicle can be converted into the “ultimate camper for road trips.” All proceeds from the auction will go toward meeting the needs and goals of the Xenia Township community.

According to organizers, the 2010 Red International 4300 SBA LP 4×2 ambulance has 131,844 miles on it and features a DT-466 Diesel Fuel engine. All emergency lighting and the siren will remain with the apparatus. There is also an oxygen cylinder lift, in the driver’s side front compartment, that will remain with the apparatus as well.

All maintenance records will be available for review and given with each purchased vehicle on the government auction site municibid.com. The auction ends at midnight on Wednesday, May 15.