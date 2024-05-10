Bellbrook athletes sign LOIs

Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics Bellbrook’s Haley Steffe (left), Ava Spirk (middle) and Alyssa Peh (right) were three of its athletes to sign their letters of intent on Tuesday to play at the collegiate level. All three are girls soccer players and are wearing t-shirts of their respective college choices.

BELLBROOK —Twenty Bellbrook students signed their letters of intent on Tuesday to compete in their sports at the collegiate level.

Nine signed for fall sports, three for winter and eight to play in spring sports, with three signing to compete at the NCAA’s Division I level.

Alyssa Peh signed with Wright State for women’s soccer, Taylor Scohy put pen to paper for the University of Tennessee-Martin in women’s basketball, and Charlie Olds signed with the University of Dayton for football.

In all, nine boys and 11 girls participated in the event.

The other boys signing were Luke Benetis for football at the University of the Cumberlands, Dakota Yeagley with Clark State for baseball, Logan Mozingo at Albion College for lacrosse, Carter Colfack at Ohio Northern for lacrosse, Alex Florea for Olivet Nazarene for football, Ben Bayer with Ohio Wesleyan baseball and Simon Marasco for tennis at Thomas More.

Other girls who signed were Sophie Dagnall signed with Olivet Nazarene for track and field, Maya Brink at Case Western for tennis, Lindsay Dowty for soccer at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, Haley Steffe at Thomas More for soccer, Ella Howard with Ashland diving, Alayna Meyer to golf at Otterbein, Cali Barket with Davenport cheerleading, Reagan O’Brien to play softball at Bluffton, Ava Spirk with Capital soccer and Jessi Jaquish to run cross country and track at Cedarville.

