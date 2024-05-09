Beavercreek girls take second at GWOC T/F Championships

Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics The Beavercreek boys and girls track and field teams hosted the 2024 GWOC Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek girls track and field team took second place as it hosted the GWOC Championships on Wednesday. The boys side got fourth place.

The girls team finished eight points back of champion Centerville, earning the most points in six of the 17 events which was the most of any school.

Two relay teams set new league records. The 4×200 relay team ran its race in 1:42.04 to beat the previous mark set last year by exactly one second, and the 4×400 squad eclipsed the meet record it set a year ago by .04 seconds to finish with a time of 3:58.04. The 4×800 relay team also prevailed and was the only finisher under 10 minutes.

Kayleigh Keyes, a previous state champion in the 400 meters, won her race by nearly two seconds. Alex Magoteaux beat teammate Mallory Abraham by just over three seconds in the 800 run.

Kaden Ellerbe and Lance Caswell made it a 1-2 finish in the 400 meters as the only event win for the boys side.

Cedarville, Greeneview get started at OHC

The Greeneview boys side finished day one of the OHC Championships at the top of the South Division leaderboard with Cedarville close behind on Monday.

The Cedarville girls side also sat in the second place, while the Greeneview girls were in fifth.

Cedarville swept the boys and girls 4×800 relay races, winning both by at least 19 seconds. Molly Mossing also got first in the girls high jump, just ahead of teammate Hannah Tarwater.

The remainder of the competition was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Other league championships

Fairborn and Xenia were set to compete at the MVL Championships on Thursday.

Day one of the SWBL Championships for Bellbrook was to take place on Thursday, with the final day of competition to be on Saturday.

