Four Greene County athletes announce college commitments

Jordan Frantz of Bellbrook verbally committed to play soccer at Wright State. As the goalkeeper for the Golden Eagles, she currently ranks 42nd on the all-time saves list in the state of Ohio and is one of 46 to have at least 500 in her career. She led the SWBL as a junior during the 2023 season with a .910 save percentage.
Courtesy | Greeneview Athletics
Greeneview senior Tessa Allen signed with Manchester University to wrestle starting next year.
Courtesy | LCA Athletics
Legacy Christian senior Brayden Brown signed with Ohio State to continue his wrestling career. Brown is a two-time state placer for the Knights. He will join Gavin on the team’s roster, who has been a Buckeye for the last two seasons.
Courtesy | LCA Athletics
Legacy Christian senior Sam Tuck signed with Thomas More University to continue his wrestling career. Tuck qualified for state for the the first time in 2024 and has only been wrestling for the last three years.