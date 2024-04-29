Wagner, Phillips reach 100 career hits; weekend results, upcoming schedules — Sports Digest: April 29, 2024

Wagner

XENIA — Two local athletes reached career hitting milestones this weekend.

Xenia’s Dakota Wagner in softball and Greeneview’s Keegan Phillips in baseball both got their 100th career hits.

Wagner reached the mark with a two-hit game against West Carrollton on Friday. She is a career .443 hitter and would lead the MVL this season with her .565 average if she had enough at-bats to qualify.

Phillips hit a single in the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Mechanicsburg to get to 100. He is batting .404 this season.

Cline hits rare home run

Yellow Springs freshman Mason Cline hit a home run during Saturday’s home game against Fairlawn.

It was the first ball hit over the fence at Gaunt Park since 2001.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 4, Beavercreek 3

Bellbrook snapped Beavercreek’s seven-game win streak with a sixth inning run plated by Ben Bayer that was bunted into an error.

Tyler Raker hit a home run for Bellbrook. Owen Roether and Ethan Kuhn both had two hits for Beavercreek.

Fairborn 15, Trotwood 0

Ayden Davis threw a five-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts.

Tanner Adams had a three RBI game, and Jase Duncan produced the only extra base hit of Fairborn’s 13.

Greeneview 5, Southeastern 1

Keegan Phillips tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, allowing no earned runs.

Max Penrod went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Legacy Christian 21, Yellow Springs 3

David Cancino homered for the Knights, and he had a four-RBI game along with John Augustine.

Mason Cline and Isaac Grushon both had two hits and one RBI for Yellow Springs.

Softball

Bellbrook 16, Clinton Massie 5

Nine singles and 12 walks kept the line moving for Bellbrook in the late innings scoring 12 times in the fifth and sixth.

Taitum Savey drove in three runs, and Reese McBride had two RBI in the win.

Carroll 7, Greeneview 6

Abby Springer hit a walk-off double for Carroll in which she also advanced and scored as part of her four-RBI game.

Kennedy Dean hit a home run for Greeneview and had eight strikeouts in the circle.

Legacy Christian 20, Ponitz CTC 7

Autumn Augustine hit a home run, and Esther Augustine had three hits in the three-inning game.

LCA had 23 stolen bases and 17 walks.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 8, Northmont 3

Roether hit three doubles and had four RBI in the home win.

Avry Apariciio started and went five innings in allowing six hits, two walks and had two strikeouts.

Cedarville 3, Northeastern 1

The Indians held on after scoring all three runs in the first inning highlighted by RBI singles by Mason Johnson and Zach Creeden.

Xavier Pauling tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts.

Sidney 8, Fairborn 2

Kannon Reeser went six innings with seven punch outs, but multiple errors allowed five unearned runs to score against him.

Andrew Schmidt had a triple as part of his two-hit game.

Greeneview 6, Mechanicsburg 5

Phillips led off the seventh with a single, advanced two bases on a steal atttempt, and was driven home by Trevor Moore for the first place Rams.

Braeden Gill toss five innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Xenia 6, West Carrollton 1

Tully Wassom produced 12 strikeouts to just one walk in his complete game performance.

Aidan Solis had a pair of RBI, and Cayden Smith had a two-hit game in the win as Xenia remains in first place.

Softball

Bellbrook 15, Newton 5

Chasidy Stewart hit two doubles while also going the distance in the circle with four strikeouts thrown.

Alina Shroyer, Heidi Pummell, Kori Place and Savey all had multi-RBI games.

Fairborn 15, Sidney 2

Fairborn only had four hits, but drew 17 walks and reached on five other errors in the win.

Hailey Webb struck out 11 in her five innings of work in the circle.

Mechanicsburg 11, Greeneview 1

Mya Simpson hit a triple and was brought home on a single by Dean in the fourth.

Bella Sutton and Brilee Campbell had Greeneview’s only other hits.

West Carrollton 10, Xenia 5

Dakota Wagner hit a pair of doubles, had two RBI and two stolen bases for Xenia.

Mariah Smith, Macie Wright and Addison Edwards had the other hits for the Bucs.

Other scores: Northeastern 10, Cedarville 0

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 4, Butler 1

Roether had two more RBI, and Brock Bukiewicz hit a RBI double in the sixth to plate the winning run for Beavercreek.

Enzo Sansabrino and Joey Frisk combined to throre five innings with five strikeouts.

Southeastern 9, Legacy Christian 2

Justin Harphant had a three-hit game and Timothy Chavies had two in the loss.

Harphant and Josh King drove in the LCA runs.

Fairlawn 6, Yellow Springs 5

Cline hit a home run, and produced two RBI along with Grushon.

Jake Ortiz-Thornton started and allowed four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Softball

Fairborn 13, Tippecanoe 7

Taylor Shepherd hit her sixth home run of the season and had five RBI in the gamne, and Kyleigh Cook went 4-for-4 with a double in the road win.

Rose McReynolds drove in three other runs and Lillee Walters had a three-hit game.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Carroll at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Triad at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at CHCA, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Brookville, 5 p.m.

Triad at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Trotwood at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Beavercreek B, 4:30 p.m.

East Clinton at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Miamisburg Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview, Xenia at Shawnee Invite, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at SWBL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Oakwood at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Dixie, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Northmont, 4:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Cedarville at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Northmont, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Loveland at Beavercreek, 6 p.m.

Softball

Brookville at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Fairlawn at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Mason, 4 p.m.

Springboro at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian at Firebird Invite, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Miami Trace Invite, 4:30 p.m.