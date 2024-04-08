Submitted photos | Greene County Council on Aging The Greene County Council on Aging held its Spring Senior Euchre Tournament April 3 in the Xenia Community Center. A total of 56 seniors attended from the nine senior centers in Greene County. Prizes were awarded to the seniors with the top two highest scores and the most loners. Submitted photos | Greene County Council on Aging The Greene County Council on Aging held its Spring Senior Euchre Tournament April 3 in the Xenia Community Center. A total of 56 seniors attended from the nine senior centers in Greene County. Prizes were awarded to the seniors with the top two highest scores and the most loners. Submitted photos | Greene County Council on Aging The Greene County Council on Aging held its Spring Senior Euchre Tournament April 3 in the Xenia Community Center. A total of 56 seniors attended from the nine senior centers in Greene County. Prizes were awarded to the seniors with the top two highest scores and the most loners.

Submitted photos | Greene County Council on Aging

