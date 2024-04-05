New scoreboards for Beavercreek gym

Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics Two new scoreboards have been installed at Beavercreek High School. Purchased in part from a donation provided by the Ennis family, one of the new boards in Ed Zink Fieldhouse has a digital display and replaces the one located in the east corner of the gym across from the home bench near the student section. The other scoreboard is an upgraded version of what it currently had, with additional panels to display individual player statistics during a game. Courtesy | Beavercreek Athletics Two new scoreboards have been installed at Beavercreek High School. Purchased in part from a donation provided by the Ennis family, one of the new boards in Ed Zink Fieldhouse has a digital display and replaces the one located in the east corner of the gym across from the home bench near the student section. The other scoreboard is an upgraded version of what it currently had, with additional panels to display individual player statistics during a game.

Two new scoreboards have been installed at Beavercreek High School. Purchased in part from a donation provided by the Ennis family, one of the new boards in Ed Zink Fieldhouse has a digital display and replaces the one located in the east corner of the gym across from the home bench near the student section. The other scoreboard is an upgraded version of what it currently had, with additional panels to display individual player statistics during a game.