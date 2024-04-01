Local athletes play in District All-Star games; weekend spring sports results — Sports Digest: April 1, 2024

Courtesy | LCA Athleics Legacy Christian senior Parker Burke (left) won the District 15 Player of the Year award for Division IV schools. Junior Jacob Thompson (right) was awarded the district’s Underclassman Player of the Year award.

XENIA — Several local basketball players participated in district all-star games recently.

Xenia senior Alijah Withers played in the District 9 boys game on Friday. The girls team had seniors Alaiya Meaux and Tayler Elliott both play in Thursday’s game.

In District 15, Legacy Christian had two boys play in the D-III/IV contest. Senior Parker Burke and junior Jacob Thompson both played in the March 22 game. Burke was the D15 Player of the year and Thompson was Underclassman of the Year. Assistant coach Gregg Haines was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Bellbrook senior Kellen Solomon and junior Austin Webb were both D-II All-Stars. Beavercreek senior Liam Gluck and junior Isaiah-Michael Williams made the D-I teams. Isaiah-Michael Williams was the Underclassman of the Year, and Beavers head coach Isaiah Williams was the district’s Coach of the Year.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

St. Charles (IL) 12, Beavercreek 2

Joey Frisk started and gave up seven runs and six hits in two innings.

Bellbrook 3, Sylvania Southview 1

The Golden Eagles scored three in the bottom of the sixth. Will Dreisbach singled home the first run, and Johnny Deszcz hit a ground ball with the bases loaded that turned into an error to plate two.

Bellbrook went 3-2 on its spring trip.

Fairborn 10, Trotwood 0 (5 inn.)

Xavier McDougle and Nick Cunningham combined to pitch a one-hitter with no walks, allowing the lead-off hitter to be the only Trotwood player to reach base.

Reuben Marquess hit a single in the fifth to secure the walk-off win.

Legacy Christian 11, New Miami 0

Tim Chavies pitched all five innings, allowing two hits, no walks, hitting two batters and striking out seven.

David Cancino had a double and Nate Whitt hit a triple.

Southeastern 2, Yellow Springs 1

Mason Cline didn’t allow a hit in his four-inning start, striking out three with four walks.

Isaac Grushon scored on a wild pitch for the Bulldogs only run.

Softball

Piqua 23, Xenia 0

Xenia allowed 10 runs in the first inning. The Bucs only had one hit in the game.

Piqua scored 50 runs in the two meetings this season against Xenia.

Boys Tennis

Cedarville 4, Greeneview 1

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 9, Crawfordsville (IN) 3

Page (TN) 7, Beavercreek 6

In the win, Ethan Papalios had three RBI and a double.

Beavercreek ended its spring trip with a 2-2 record.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1

Hayden Arndts and McDougald both had two hits in the win.

Kannon Reeser struck out 11 hitters and allowed three hits with no walks in pitching a complete game.

Troy 11, Xenia 1

A six-run first in which the first 10 batters reached put Xenia behind early.

Adam Newell went 2-for-2 and Devin Siebel had the only RBI for the Bucs.

Softball

West Carrollton 7, Fairborn 5

The Skyhawks nearly rallied in the seventh scoring all five of its runs and got the winning run to the plate with no outs, but the comeback came up short.

Hailey Webb threw 13 strikeouts in the circle.

Troy 20, Xenia 0

Ijaeya Withers had the only Xenia hit.

The Bucs committed nine errors in the field.

Boys Tennis

Valley View 4, Greeneview 1

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Legacy Christian 28, National Trail 18

Pitching was optional in this high scoring affair. Justin Harphant had five RBI and Jacob Thompson and Whitt both had four for the Knights. Thompson scored five times and Whitt led LCA with three hits.

NT scored nine times in the third to take a two-run lead, but the Knights scored nine in the fourth and eight in the sixth to pull away again.

Xenia 16, Springfield 15

A wild game saw only the two teams only combine for 21 hits with 13 total errors.

Emery Lane produced four RBI and had a double. Newell drew the walk-off walk in the seventh to stop a two-game losing skid.

Postponements

Yellow Springs at Troy Christian

Softball

National Trail 12, Legacy Christian 2

Ali Solomon had two hits and Emily McFadden hit a double for LCA.

Hadassah Oliver and Jocelyn Miller drove in the runs for the Knights.

Postponements

Ross at Beavercreek

Cedarville at Bethel

Xenia at Greeneview

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Carroll in Myrtle Beach, 12:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Oakwood at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Northmont at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Miamisburg, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Stivers, 5 p.m.

Tecumseh at Bellbrook, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Springboro, 4 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Wayne Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook tri-meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Badin at Carroll, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Wright State vs. Miami OH, 2 p.m. (Joe Nuxhall Classic)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Carroll in Myrtle Beach, 12:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

National Trail at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fenwick at Bellbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 5 p.m.

National Trail at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Indian Hill at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Eaton at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Northridge at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Carroll Dual, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Waynesville Meet, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Carroll in Myrtle Beach, 12:30 p.m.

Waynesville at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Carroll at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Elder, 4 p.m.

Fairmont at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Fairborn at Miami East Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Volleyball

Maryville at Central State, 7 p.m.