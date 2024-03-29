Maughmer voted to NCCAA All-America First Team

CEDARVILLE — Jayvon Maughmer has been chosen to the 2023-24 NCCAA Men’s Basketball All-America First Team.

The 6-foot-6 senior forward from Chillicothe, Ohio, who was a third team choice last winter, is the first Yellow Jacket to appear on the first team since his older brother, Branden, did so three years ago.

Maughmer was the NCCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after recently leading Cedarville to the national title.

The G-MAC Player of the Year averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 23-12 overall record.

Additionally, Timothy Davis, Jacob Drees, and Chris Rogers were recognized as NCCAA Scholar-Athletes.

The list includes juniors, seniors, and graduate students, who maintain a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade point average.

NCCAA names Brizzi Athlete of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Senior sprinter Alexandra Brizzi is the NCCAA Outdoor Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The senior from Bensalem, Pa. won the 100 and 200 meter dashes at the Lee Invitational plus was part of the winning 4 x 100 meter relay unit that broke the school record.

Brizzi ran the 100 in 11.84 seconds and the 200 in 24.36. Both performances rank No. 2 on the Lady Jackets’ all-time Top 10 list.

She joined Kiersten Franklin, Mallory Gasper, and Nora Hagan to win the 4 x 100 in 47.07 seconds – a full second faster than the previous record.

Cedarville will host the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open on Saturday with action beginning at 10:30 a.m.