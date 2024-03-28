LeBlanc ties Beavercreek school lacrosse record; local baseball, softball briefs — Sports Digest: March 28, 2024

Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek sophomore first baseman Annessa Stamper (right) fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first in front of junior catcher Viera Barrett (left) during Monday’s 7-2 loss against Miami East at home to open the team’s season.

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek freshman Andrew LeBlanc tied a school record during Monday’s boys lacrosse match.

LeBlanc scored 10 goals in the Beavers’ 21-4 home win against Hilliard Bradley. The double-digit scoring performance matched the previous high mark for a single match set by Cameron Mills.

Owen Ranly and Logan Grant both had three assists in the win for Beavercreek, while Alex Asencio won 12 ground balls. Asher Pearson also scored four times.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Baseball

Greenville 9, Fairborn 8

Cayden Osborne had three hits with two doubles and four RBI, but Fairborn blew a 7-0 lead to lose.

Kannon Reeser stole four bases and Hayden Arndts had three hits.

Legacy Christian 5, Catholic Central 3

LCA scored three in the seventh to come from behind and get an opening day win.

David Norris had the go-ahead hit and only RBI for the Knights. Josh King had two hits with a double.

Softball

Ridgeview (IL) 9, Bellbrook 4

Bellbrook started a doubleheader with fielding issues, committing eight errors.

Chasidy Stewart threw another complete game, striking out two while allowing 10 hits.

Florence (AL) 7, Bellbrook 5

Bellbrook gave up four runs in the final inning to take the loss.

Heidi Pummell had two RBI and two hits for the Golden Eagles.

Greenville 8, Fairborn 1

Fairborn bats struggled with just four hits in the loss.

Hailey Webb struck out seven in five innings.

Greeneview 16, Madison Plains 5

Nine runs in the first helped the Rams get the run-rule win with three hits games by Mya Simpson, Kennedy Dean, Madison MLeslie and Bella Sutton.

Dean and Leslie both had five RBI. Dean allowed six hits in five innings in the circle.

Other scores: Cedarville 12, Greenon 7

Boys Tennis

Miamisburg 4, Fairborn 1

Dixie 4, Greeneview 1

Legacy Christian 3, Valley View 2

Boys Volleyball

Fenwick 3, Beavercreek 1

TUESDAY

Baseball

Hudson (IL) 13, Bellbrook 3

An early lead didn’t hold up as a barrage of singles did Bellbrook in down in Choctawhatchee.

Johnny Deszcz, Luke Benetis and Drew Schindler all had a RBI for Bellbrook.

Legacy Christian 6, Bradford 5

LCA made it two-for-two in final inning victories as Justin Harphant hit the walk-off, bases loaded single in the seventh for the win.

Harphant had three hits and two RBI. Jacob Thompson had five strikeouts in four innings, and King tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Softball

Beavercreek 16, Bradford 0

Haley Ferguson starred in the road win which was Beavercreek’s first of the season.

Ferguson struck out 10 and only allowed two hits in the circle, and at the plate hit the first home run of the season for the Beavers.

Cedarville 14, Greenon 2

A 10-run first inning was produced from two extra base hits and eight free passes to first base.

Lydia Betts and Joscelyn Evans both had three RBI. Ryleigh Burnett stole two bases, and Katelyn Reed and Evans both hit triples.

Madison Plains 6, Greeneview 5

The Rams led by four but allowed a five-run fifth that was assisted by two errors to take the loss.

Greeneview had six extra base hits. Emma Hassid had two RBI.

Twin Valley South 15, Legacy Christian 3

The Knights struggled to keep baserunners off the paths in the road loss.

Esther Augustine had the only RBI for LCA.

Piqua 27, Xenia 0

Xenia walked 14 batters, hit six others while allowing nine hits and committing eight errors.

Myleigh Marinelli hit a triple for the Bucs.

Boys Tennis

Waynesville 3, Greeneview 2

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek 7, Monona Grove (WI) 6

The Beavers started its season in Tennessee scoring early and often while overcoming a five-run frame that saw them temporarily fall behind.

Owen Roether hit a home run as he starter. Avry Aparicio came on in relief and struck out seven hitters in four innings to get the save.

Cedarville 9, Covington 2

The first win for the Indians came at Nischwitz Stadium at Wright State .

Jackson Miller and Xavier Pauling both scored three times, and Tyler Cross struck out eight hitters in 5.1 innings on the mound.

Fairborn 9, Greenville 2

Fairborn won its first game getting a complete game, two-hitter by Rueben Marquess.

Xavier McDougle had three RBI in the win.

Softball

Beavercreek 15, Bellefontaine 1

Jayden O’Neal and Viera Barrett both had three RBI in the win.

O’Neal also stole two bases to give her four on the season.

Cedarville 11, Miami Trace 5

Burnett had three hits and two stolen bases, Betts produced three more RBI, and Adyson Rodgers had two hits in the win.

The Indians are off to a 3-0 start this season.

Greenville 19, Fairborn 7

Fairborn led 7-0 after two innings, but eight errors helped allow the Green Wave to extend innings and Webb walked nine in the loss.

Taylor Shepherd hit a home run and Lillee Walters had three hits for the Skyhawks.

Boys Tennis

Cedarville 4, West Jefferson 1

Fairborn 4, Carroll 1

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek vs. Crawfordsville, Ind. 1 p.m. (Tennessee)

Beavercreek vs. Page, Tenn. 3:30 p.m. (Tennessee)

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at CJ Invite, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Valley View, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Greenville Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Hilliard Darby, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Cedarville at Tiffin (DH), 1 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State, 2 p.m.

Softball

Tiffin at Cedarville (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Hillsdale at Cedarville, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Central State at Morehouse College Relay, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Raleigh Relays, 2 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Edward Waters, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Legacy Christian at National Trail, 12 p.m.

Springfield at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Troy Christian, 12 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Bethel (DH), 11 a.m.

Ross at Beavercreek, 12 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 12 p.m.

Legacy Christian at National Trail, 12 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Jack Lintz Invite, 10 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Tecumseh Invite, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Cedarville at Tiffin (DH), 12 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State, 1 p.m.

Softball

Findlay at Cedarville (DH), 12 p.m.

Tennis

Northwood at Cedarville, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Central State at Morehouse College Relay, 10 a.m.

Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open, 10:30 a.m.

Wright State at Raleigh Relays, 10:30 a.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Webber International, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 5 p.m

Tri-County North at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Chaminade Julienne, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Fenwick, 5 p.m.

Carroll (JV) at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Sycamore, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Preview Meet, 5:30 p.m.