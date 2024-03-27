Greeneview hitting overwhelms Xenia in 14-2 Rams’ win

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Grant Gallagher (1) slides in safely under the tag of Xenia junior pitcher Brant Dudley (3) during a play at the plate in the second inning of Wednesday’s 14-2 road win for the Rams. Xenia senior second baseman Evan Harbison fires off a throw to first. Barrelling a pitch into left field for Xenia is sophomore Laithan Partee. Applying the tag onto the Xenia baserunner trying to advance to third in time to get the out is Greeneview senior Braden Green (left).

XENIA — The sun broke out late during Wednesday’s game as Greeneview’s bats continued their early season heater.

The Rams were able to square up pitches to build up a quick lead they continued to grow in a 14-2 win at Xenia.

Greeneview started the season Monday with a game at Kettering Fairmont that they lost 14-8. An impressive performance against a quality Division I opponent that carried over into Wednesday’s performance.

Of the first 12 batters to step up to the plate, 10 reached for Greeneview with seven getting a hit. Loading the bases to start the game, Max Penrod hit into a groundout that started the scoring before three straight singles by Landon Gardner, Chase Walker and Braeden Gill.

The Rams continued to score in the second with assistance from a few passed balls. Penrod, Gardner and Walker did it again on a pair of fielders choice plays sandwiching a two-RBI single as part of a five-run frame.

Xenia was able to keep more damage for occurring against them late in the inning when Ethan Wells threw out a runner at home on a ground ball hit to short and Brant Dudley got his only strikeout in two-plus innings as the starter.

After Greeneview’s lead grew to 12-0 in the third, the Bucs began to chip away at the lead after Josh Glass was hit by a pitch and Laithan Partee and Evan Harbison hit consecutive singles to plate a run.

The rally was short lived after Wells followed up with a soft pop up hit into foul territory near the first base bag. Penrod made the catch for Greeneview, turned his body and fired a throw toward third that easily beat the runner trying to advance from second for a double play.

Keegan Phillips made his first start of the season for the Rams. While not completely overpowering, he was sufficient in his outing in striking out four Xenia hitters while only allowing four hits and two walks in his five-inning complete game win.

Phillips also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored after all four of his plate appearances. Penrod had four RBI and Gardner added three and hit a double. He had two hits along with Nick Hassid and Walker.

Trevor Moore has now reached base in all eight of his plate appearances this season for the Rams without yet registering an official at-bat. He has five walks to go with three hit by pitches.

Adam Newell hit an RBI double for Xenia. Emery Lane pitched three innings of relief for the Bucs, only allowing two hits and a walk.

Wednesday’s game was the Xenia’s first loss of the season after opening with a pair of wins, 11-0 against Kent Roosevelt that was followed by a 7-6 walk-off victory against Miami Trace on Monday.

Xenia will start MVL play on Friday with a game at Troy. Greeneview has the weekend off before its first game in the OHC when it travels to Southeastern on Monday.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.