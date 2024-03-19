Koehler defeats Destefani in Republican primary

XENIA — Former Ohio House of Representative member Kyle Koehler defeated Sugarcreek Township Trustee Carolyn Destefani in the Republican primary to serve in the Ohio Senate.

According to unofficial results from the Greene, Clark, and Clinton county boards of election, Koehler received 34,501 votes, while Destefani received 13,939. He will face Democrat Dan McGregor in the November general election for the right to serve the 10th district, which encompasses the aforementioned three counties. Bob Hackett, the current senator, is term-limited.

Koehler, a Springfield resident, was a four-term member of the Ohio House of Representatives beginning in 2015 and could not run again to term limits.

Destefani is in her third term as a township trustee.

