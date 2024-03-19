Kennedy wins primary, will be next recorder

XENIA — Joe Kennedy will be the next Greene County recorder.

According to unofficial results from the board of elections, the long-time businessman received 7,132 votes to defeat Rebekah Dean (6,779), and Kenneth . Kraus (3,949) to win the Republican primary.

There is no Democratic candidate so Kennedy will officially be elected in November. He will replace Eric Sears, who did not seek re-election after 16 years as recorder.

Kennedy currently serves as president and director of operations at Kennedy Property Group, a real estate investment company in Greene County. He has managed real estate on the commercial level for more than 20 years — from buying and selling property and negotiating leases to working with clients with a wide array of backgrounds.

Kraus currently serves as chief deputy to Sears. Dean is a former Xenia City Council councilwoman.

The recorder’s office is responsible for keeping and maintaining accurate land records, including deeds, titles, and liens. The office also records mortgages, plats, and other written documents.

