Johnson earns All-American status for Cedarville

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jaden Johnson placed eighth in the 400 meter final to gain additional All-America honors at the NCAA Division II Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship.

He was clocked in 48.08 seconds at the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University.

The top eight places in all events are considered NCAA All-Americans.

Johnson ran the third-fastest time in program history in the final after turning in a 48.41 effort in the prelims – No. 4 on the Jackets’ Top 10 list.

CU won an appeal that he was impeded during the preliminary race and thus Johnson was awarded a spot in the final.

On Friday, Johnson was part of the distance medley relay unit that finished seventh for All-America recognition.

He was joined by Braedon Killion, Caleb Sultan, and Ramen Felumlee to post a time of 9:52.03 which ranks No. 5 at Cedarville.

It’s the second time the Yellow Jackets have had a DMR squad grab All-America accolades with the other coming in 2017.

Cedarville takes two at WV State

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Adaline Johnson struck out 11 batters to lead the Lady Jackets to a 5-3 victory at West Virginia State and a sweep of the non-conference doubleheader.

Casey Bertke fired a complete-game five-hitter in the opener during a 4-0 win.

Johnson allowed one earned run on six hits in picking up her third win of the spring.

Dana Bertke, Lexi Parsons, and Camryn Taktak each contributed two hits with a double.

Parsons drove in two runs, Bertke stole two bases, and Faith Bergner added a double.

In the first game, Kaley Clark doubled and tallied two RBI’s.

Taktak and Casey Bertke contributed two hits apiece for Cedarville – winners in five of the last seven outings.

Lee wraps up weekend sweep of Yellow Jackets

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee belted seven home runs in taking both games of a doubleheader from Cedarville at Larry Carpenter Stadium.

The host Flames racked up 27 hits total in winning by scores of 20-10 and 8-1.

In the opener, Boston Torres went 4-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs.

Seth Hale came off the bench to log two hits and Caleb McKinion drove in two runs.

Torres added three more hits in the nightcap and Eli Henderson went 3-for-4.