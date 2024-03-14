Carroll girls place second at Indoor T/F championships

Contributed | Michael Triola Carroll’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams qualified in 20 events for the state championships held on March 2. The girls team got second place in the overall standings, and the boys finished in 11th.

DAYTON — The Carroll indoor track and field teams competed at the D-II/III Indoor T&F State Championships on March 2 at the Spire Institute Facility in Geneva.

The teams had qualified in a total of 20 different events (11 for the girls and nine for the boys). This was the 15th year in a row that Carroll has qualified athletes to the Indoor T&F State Championships and 15th straight year with at least one athlete earning all-state honors (Top 8).

The girls team achieved its highest finish in school history in placing second overall out of the 154 teams represented. The girls earned all-state honors in six events and brook four school records for indoor events.

Earning all-state honors were Rachel Gervais in the triple jump, Miryam Brandon in the high jump, Anna Thurman for the 3,200 run, Ruby Gross in the 800 run, and the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams that also included Anna Thurman, Maggie Poor, Melanie Hoffman, and Makayla McLoughlin.

The boys side placed 11th and had three all-state placers and one school record broken.

Kyle Heilmann got third in the high jump competition, while the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams both placed. Andrew Janson, Neil Tivakaran, Becket Nash, Logan Arnold, and Emilio Dessert made up those squads.