Local tournament results and upcoming games — Sports Digest: Feb. 26, 2024

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 3 Cedarville 63, No. 24 Fairlawn 41

The Indians only allowed 12 points in the first half and cruised to a first round win.

Girls Basketball

No. 3 Carroll 58, No. 19 Kenton Ridge 14

Carroll had 11 different players both score and grab a rebound in the win.

The Patriots assisted on 17 of its 22 made baskets and connected on nine threes.

No. 7 Ripley ULH 35, No. 3 Cedarville 34 (OT)

By Will Mossing

Cedarville finished off their season with an overtime loss to Ripley Union-Lewis-Huntington at Monroe HS.

The matchup between Cedarville High School and Ripley ULH High School was a tight game from start to finish. With around 9 seconds left in regulation senior Ryleigh Burnett’s foul shots put the Indians up by 2. Ripley went down the court and scored a quick lay-up to put the game into overtime.

From the overtime tip-off mishap to a last second shot, overtime just seemed against the lady Indians. Ripley got up to a 5 point lead and Cedarville almost crawled all the way back, but senior Molly Mossing – who was double teamed throughout overtime – had a good look at a last second, with a lot of contact and it just couldn’t roll in.

The Lady Indians were led by Mossing with 17 points. Cedarville finished off the season with a record of 15-8 and placed second in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

No. 1 Legacy Christian 57, No. 11 Lockland 18

LCA jumped out to a strong start and never looked back to win their 20th game of the season.

The Knights could advance to the district finals for the sixth time in seven seasons with a win on Tuesday.

Bowling

Beavercreek girls advance from sectional

Similar to the boys team on Wednesday, the Beavercreek girls bowling team had the top score during the Baker games portion of Thursday’s D-I sectional tournament to help them advance to districts.

The Lady Beavers scored 1,161 in its six Baker games with a high of 223 as the third best overall score by a team. Beavercreek was in 10th place after the three individual games and moved up to finish in fifth to comfortable qualify.

Ericka Reeve had the top individual score for Beavercreek in bowling a three-game series of 588 to finish in 11th place. Addyson Arden’s 509 for 29th place also would have been high enough to advance as an individual if needed.

Fairborn’s girls team finished in 18th place and Xenia was 19th at the sectional.

Gretchen Williams of Fairborn came in 42nd place with a 482 score, coming six pins short of the final qualifying spot for districts. Makayla Enderton was one spot behind with a 474.

Xenia’s top finisher was Quinn Lamb in 57th with a 427. Kadence Henderson had a 403 series for 69th place.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 1 Russia 65, No. 23 Yellow Springs 30

The Bulldogs ran into a similar fate as many other teams facing the state’s top ranked team in D-IV.

Yellow Springs finished with a 5-17 record.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 15 Covington 54, No. 5 Legacy Christian 50

LCA only scored five points in the fourth quarter to give up a two-point lead and have its season come to a sudden conclusion.

The Knights were co-MBC champions and finish with a 17-6 overall record.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 3 Cedarville vs. No. 25 Mississinawa Valley, 6 p.m. (D-IV Sectional Final, at Piqua HS)

No. 2 Beavercreek vs. No. 18 Springfield, 7:45 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final, at Centerville HS)

Girls Basketball

No. 3 Carroll vs No. 10 Graham, 5:30 p.m. (D-II District Semifinal, at Trotwood HS)

No. 1 Legacy Christian vs No. 7 Ripley ULH, 7:30 p.m. (D-IV District Semifinal, at Monroe HS)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 9 Greeneview vs. No. 5 Brookville, 7:30 p.m. (D-III Sectional Final, at Butler HS)

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

No. 20 Xenia vs. No. 1 Centerville, 6 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final, at Butler HS)

Bowling

Beavercreek girls at D-I District Tournament, 9:45 a.m. (at Beaver-Vu Lanes)