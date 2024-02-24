Majority of local wrestling district qualifiers come in D-I, D-III

Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview’s Jarett Daniels (bottom), pictured wrestling in a matchup earlier this season in Xenia, was won of nine local boys wrestlers to win a sectional title during competition across the area on Saturday.

XENIA — Greene County saw 28 of its boys wrestlers qualify for districts during their respective OHSAA sectional tournaments on Saturday. Nine won individual sectional titles, while nine others secure second place finishes.

Legacy Christian led the way for local schools with seven of its eight competitors moving on, including all four of its returning state placers from a year ago.

At the Division III meet at Covington High School, all five of LCA’s wrestlers which were voted as the No. 1 seeds won sectional titles. Warren Taylor at 106 pounds, Eli Campbell at 120, Nathan Attisano at 126, Dillon Campbell at 132 and Brayden Brown at 150 combined for 12 pins and three major decision victories en route to securing the titles. All but two of the pin victories came in under one minute of wrestling.

Taven Norris automatically advanced at 113 and finished third, while Sam Tuck had to win a consolation semifinal match and did so by major decision to secure his spot in the next round.

The three-time defending state champions ended up in fourth place in the overall standings.

The D-III district tournament will be at Hobart Arena in Troy beginning on Friday and concluding Saturday.

D-I – Centerville

All five wrestlers moving on to districts for Beavercreek made the finals of their respective divisions.

Jeremy Sibrel was the No. 1 seed at 106 and became sectional champion with a pair of wins by major decision.

C. J. Crawford was crowned the champion at 215 after his finals match against Xenia’s Ronnie Butler ended due to injury.

Getting runner-up finishes were Austin Kawanishi at 113, Elijah Papalios at 165 and Noah Wazgar at 175.

Beavercreek had five others all come up a win short in the consolation semifinals. Chase Lindenmuth at 120, Isaac Bulugaris at 126, Austin Moody at 132, Nathan Bonno at 157 and Charlie Barhorst at 190 all had their seasons end after fifth place matches.

Otis Boyette joined Butler in making the finals of their divisions for Xenia. Boyette got second place at 157 as one of three to advance for the Bucs. Cecil Piner was pinned in the semifinals but won by decision in the consolation semifinals at 175 to move on.

Jayse Clark at 126, Alex Gragg at 138 and Devin Dodge at 150 all were one win shy of advancement.

Brady Hayes is the lone district qualifier from Fairborn. Seeded No. 4 for the 138 division, Hayes was defeated by technical fall in the semifinals but bounced back to win in the consolation semifinals by pin. He finished third overall. Almari Byrd was Fairborn’s next best finisher, getting 5th at 175.

Beavercreek finished fourth as a team, while Xenia was seventh and Fairborn 11th.

The D-I district meet starts Friday at Kettering Fairmont High School.

D-II – Clinton Massie

Bellbrook had two finalists and three others move on from its D-II sectional.

Landen Weiss was the top-seed at 157 and won all three of his matches by pin to become sectional champion. Dominic Hummel was unseeded but won his way into the championship match at 150 where he finished as the runner-up.

Tressel Blair at 106, Ben Slagley at 120 and Ivan Bao at 132 all moved on as well.

The Golden Eagles had numerous wrestlers that weren’t able to prevail in the consolation semifinals, including Sawyer Flanagan at 113, Devin Caito at 144, Nathan Fisher at 165, Blake Gordon at 175 and Braden Weeks at 215.

Carroll’s Jackson Overturf was their only wrestler to advance from the Graham sectional.

Bellbrook got sixth at its tournament and Carroll tied for ninth at its site.

D-II districts will be held at Wilmington High School.

D-III – Blanchester

Greeneview had six wrestlers advance to the Troy district tournament.

Noah Dickerson and Jarett Daniels were automatic qualifiers at 106 and 113, respectively, due to lower participation numbers and bracket placement.

Daniels as the top-seed at 113 won a sectional title by a 12-2 major decision, while Dickerson finished as runner-up as the second seed.

Kyan Hendricks was the No. 2 seed at 138 and wrestled his way into the finals before also getting a second place finish.

T. J. Pierce at 144, Jacoby Baldwin at 150 and Brody Green at 165 all survived their consolation semifinal matches to move on.

Logan Kibble at 120, Mitchell Jones at 157, Jacoby Baldwin at 150, Chase Walker at 175, Jett Daniels at 190 and Gavin Gillum at 285 all ended up one win shy of advancement and were placed in the fifth place matches.

Greeneview placed second in the team standings.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.