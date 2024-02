Submitted photo | HALO

HALO K9 Behavior Consultation has a number of dogs available for adoption. Pineapple is a two-ish year-old pocket pittie hoping to be your one and only. He is ready to give you all the love and kisses. Pineapple loves walks and to play. Snuggling with his people is his favorite. He needs work on his canine socialization. Being the only pet in the home is probably best for him. Pineapple gets excited when he sees people, so a home with older children is probably best.