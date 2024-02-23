Beavercreek boys, girls bowlers advance to districts

KETTERING — Beavercreek’s boys bowling team won the Division I sectional tournament held Wednesday at Poelking Woodman Lanes.

The defending state champions, the Beavers were in district qualification position after each round of the tournament as the team sat in fourth after the three sets of individual games. Beavercreek bowled 1,357 in its six Baker games to produce the best cumulative score by 43 pins and was able to overtake Fairmont by eight pins in the overall final standings.

Jacob Terpenning came in third place in the overall standings with a three-game series of 707. Justin Terpenning averaged 247, Grayson Arnold was at 225 and Carson Shroyer 194

Carroll’s Trenton Griffith was one of 12 individuals to advance from a non-qualifying team. He finished in eighth place with a 654.

Fairborn came in 21st and Xenia was 23rd in the final team standings. Bradley Hurst got in the top-50 for Xenia with an inconsistent 560 series, bowling a 267 in game one but only 116 in game two. Peyton Mrenak finished right in 50th overall with a 545 series.

Also breaking 500 for Fairborn was Bennett Hart with a 532, and Jeffery Hurst for Xenia by scoring 522.

The district tournament will be held at Beaver-Vu Lanes with a scheduled start time at 9:45 a.m on March 1.

Beavercreek girls advance from sectional

Similar to the boys team on Wednesday, the Beavercreek girls bowling team had the top score during the Baker games portion of Thursday’s D-I sectional tournament to help them advance to districts.

The Lady Beavers scored 1,161 in its six Baker games with a high of 223 as the third best overall score by a team. Beavercreek was in 10th place after the three individual games and moved up to finish in fifth to comfortable qualify.

Ericka Reeve had the top individual score for Beavercreek in bowling a three-game series of 588 to finish in 11th place. Addyson Arden’s 509 for 29th place also would have been high enough to advance as an individual if needed.

Fairborn’s girls team finished in 18th place and Xenia was 19th at the sectional.

Gretchen Williams of Fairborn came in 42nd place with a 482 score, coming six pins short of the final qualifying spot for districts. Makayla Enderton was one spot behind with a 474.

Xenia’s top finisher was Quinn Lamb in 57th with a 427. Kadence Henderson had a 403 series for 69th place.

The girls district tournament takes place on Feb. 29.

Diamond bowls at Districts

Noah Diamond of Yellow Springs finished his season at the D-II district tournament on Wednesday.

He bowled a 485 series, going 153-144-188 in his three games at Beaver-Vu to finish in 95th place. He was the only local qualifier in the competition.

