Knights just outside of state top-10; weekend results, upcoming schedules —Sports Digest: Feb. 12, 2024

XENIA —Legacy Christian fell to the receiving votes section of this week’s Ohio AP state girls basketball rankings.

The Knights dropped from the No. 10 spot it had held for the previous three editions to the first position out of the rankings for Division IV schools in the newest poll released on Monday. Legacy Christian played a pair of fellow league champions at home last week, losing a game to undefeated Waynesville, ranked No. 4 in D-III this week, before later defeating South Charleston Southeastern.

DIVISION IV – GIRLS

1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153

2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127

3. Newark Cath. (3) 19-0 124

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103

5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74

6. Loudonville 18-2 59

7. Waterford 18-3 49

8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41

9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35

10. Hannibal River 18-3 26

10. (tie) Minster 15-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.

BRIEFS

Postseason tickets on sale

Tickets for all OHSAA basketball tournament games are available for purchase.

The girls sectional tournaments began on Monday, and the boys tournaments will start the week of Feb. 19.

Cost of tickets for all sectional and district tournament round games are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets are available in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, or at the gate if the game is held at a high school venue.

UD basketball players to appear in Xenia

XENIA — A trio of University of Dayton basketball players will be making an appearance in Xenia during the month of February.

Mens basketball roster members Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis, along with Ivy Wolf of the womens team, will be at the H&R Block location at 89 S. Allison Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Players will be available to speak with the public as part of a meet-and-greet and autograph session that will be held at the business.

The appearances are part of NIL deals associated with players in the UD program. All fans planning to attend are requested to RSVP using an email address prior to the event date.

Dayton’s mens team is currently 19-4 overall this season and ranked 16th in this week’s Associated Press poll.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 65, Northmont 28

The Beavers dominated the first half in only allowing seven points to cruise to a road win.

A double-double by Isaiah-Michael Williams led the effort, while Kaden Ellerbe nearly outscored Northmont on his own with a 23-point game.

Bellbrook 61, Ross 58

Austin Webb knocked down three shots from deep and scored 22 points in the road win.

Kellen Solomon had 13 and C. J. Scohy added 11 points.

Fairborn 49, Troy 38

Taiyou Williams scored a season-high 25 points and had four steals as the Skyhawks got back above .500 in MVL play.

Jadon Larson and J. T. Smith both produced five rebounds in the win.

Legacy Christian 64, Middletown Christian 42

Nate Hess hit five three-point shots as part of a 17-point game in the win.

Parker Burke had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for LCA.

West Carrollton 83, Xenia 64

Aijah Withers scored 26 points as a new career-high, but the Bucs couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after only trailing by three after the third.

Gavin McManus and Eli Winegarner and nine points.

Yellow Springs 62, Dayton Christian 52

The Bulldogs won its first league game of the season.

Other scores: Stivers 65, Greeneview 57

Bowling

Troy 2407, Fairborn 2306 (boys)

Troy 2228, Fairborn 1491 (girls)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Belmont 52, Fairborn 51

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 51, Fairmont 37

Charlotte Pauling led Beavercreek with 15 points as the team did its part to try and win a GWOC title but came up one game short due to Springboro’s victory.

Beavercreek assisted on 15 of its 16 made baskets in the win.

Bellbrook 57, Tri-Village 40

Taylor Scohy scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds against state ranked and the defending D-IV champions.

Alayna Meyer was perfect from the field in scoring 12 points and Jordan Frantz grabbed nine rebounds.

Cedarville 45, East Clinton 35

Molly Mossing had consecutive 20-point games for the second time this season as the Indians snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ceadrville heads into tournament play at 14-8 overall.

Other scores: Fairborn 37, Troy 31; Greeneview 33, Kenton Ridge 21; West Carrollton 45, Xenia 35

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Southeastern at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greeneview, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Boys Division II Sectional, 10 a.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

No. 13 Xenia vs. No. 7 Chaminade Julienne, 5:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Butler HS)

No. 2 Beavercreek vs. No. 17 Troy, 8:30 p.m. (Sectional, at Butler HS)

Wrestling

Fairborn at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Womens Basketball

Youngstown State at Wright State, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Greeneview, Yellow Springs at Girls Division II Sectional, 10 a.m.

Miamisburg at Xenia, 4 p.m.