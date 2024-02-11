Boys Basketball: Beavercreek, Cedarville, Legacy Christian get top-5 seeds in sectional tournaments

XENIA — The sectional tournament brackets for the boys basketball state tournament were created on Sunday.
Three Greene County teams finished as top-five seeds in their districts, as set by the MaxPreps Rating Percentage Index rankings as of midnight on Friday.
Beavercreek is the area’s highest seeded team as the Beavers got the 2-seed for Southwest District North of Division I. Cedarville and Legacy Christian in D-IV are the other highly ranked squads. The Indians are the 3-seed and the Knights the 5-seed in the expanded 26-team field for SW District North.
Sectional play begins the week of Feb. 19 and the first set of district finals will take place on March 9.
The state semifinals and finals will be again held at the University of Dayton Arena and will take place from March 22-24.
The RPI determined the seed order this season instead of a coaches vote being held as in previous years. The seed order continued to determine when coaches were allowed to place their teams into the bracket.
Here are the opening matchups for Greene County teams (records are as of final RPI rankings):
DIVISION I
No. 2 Beavercreek (15-5) vs. No. 17 Tecumseh (5-16), Thur., Feb. 22, 7:45 p.m. (Centerville HS)
No. 13 Fairborn (10-11) vs. No. 12 Belmont (11-10), Fri., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m. (Centerville HS)
No. 20 Xenia (4-17) vs. No. 1 Centerville (13-6) or No. 19 Piqua (5-16), Thur., Feb. 29, 6 p.m. (Butler HS)
DIVISION II
No. 13 Bellbrook (11-10) vs. No. 5 Kenton Ridge (15-5), Mon., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. (Trotwood HS)
DIVISION III
No. 9 Greeneview (13-7) vs. No. 5 Brookville (15-6), Wed., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. (Butler HS)
DIVISION IV
No. 3 Cedarville (16-5) vs. No. 24 Fairlawn (2-19), Thur., Feb. 22, 6 p.m. (Piqua HS)
No. 5 Legacy Christian (15-4) vs. No. 15 Covington (8-12), Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. (Piqua HS)
No. 23 Yellow Springs (5-15) vs. No. 1 Russia (19-1), Fri., Feb. 23, 6 p.m. (Troy HS)
Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.