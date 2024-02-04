GBB: LCA earns top-seed, three others ranked in top-3 as sectional brackets are released

XENIA — The sectional tournament bracket for the girls basketball state tournament was created on Sunday.
Four Greene County teams finished as top-three seeds in their districts, as set by the MaxPreps Rating Percentage Index rankings as of midnight on Friday.
Legacy Christian in the Southwest District South of Division IV is the area’s only No. 1-seed. Beavercreek got the 2-seed in D-I SW North, and there are two 3-seeds with Bellbrook earning the rank in D-I and Cedarville in D-IV.
Sectional play begins on Feb. 12 and the first set of district finals will take place on March 2.
The state semifinals and finals will be again held at the University of Dayton Arena and will take place from March 15-17.
The RPI determined the seed order this season instead of a coaches vote being held as in previous years. The seed order continued to determine when coaches were allowed to place their teams into the bracket.
Here are the opening matchups for Greene County teams (records are as of final RPI rankings):
DIVISION I
No. 2 Beavercreek (14-5) vs. No. 17 Troy (6-14), Wed., Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. (Butler HS)
No. 3 Bellbrook (12-7) vs. No. 14 Miamisburg (7-12), Sat., Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (Troy HS)
No. 13 Xenia (10-9) vs. No. 7 Chaminade Julienne (13-5), Web. Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m. (Butler HS)
No. 19 Fairborn (0-18) vs. No. 1 Springboro (15-5)/No. 18 Piqua (3-16), Tues., Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. (Troy HS)
DIVISION III
No. 11 Greeneview (13-7) vs. No. 7 Greenon (16-6), Fri., Feb. 16, 6 p.m. (Northridge HS)
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Legacy Christian (17-2) vs. No. 10 New Miami (4-13), Sat., Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m. (Monroe HS)
No. 3 Cedarville (13-6) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep (6-8), Sat., Feb. 17, 11 a.m. (Monroe HS)
