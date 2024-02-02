Skyhawks cruise to largest win of season

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greenville struggled against the onslaught of pressure brought by Fairborn, leading the Skyhawks to a 58-39 win Friday in its MVL home game. Fairborn senior Sean Townsend threw down two dunks during the win against Greenville. Making three shots from beyond the arc was Fairborn junior Jadon Larson. Fairborn senior Taiyou Williams (23) is fouled as he goes up for a shot.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s pressure defense got the best of Greenville on Friday in a 58-39 win at home.

The Skyhawks trailed 6-2 midway through the first quarter until a timeout called by head coach Ricky Alstork helped get settled down and into the flow of the game. A 14-0 run spanned into the second quarter, fueled by seven straight points by Jadon Larson, to get Fairborn a lead it would not relinquish.

Greenville never looked comfortable bringing the ball up the floor against the 3/4th court pressure applied, throwing several wild passes into the crowd and having the ball stolen from behind several times.

The lead grew to as much as 20 in the second half as Greenville was never able to get its deficit under double digits.

Larson had 21 points to lead Fairborn in scoring. Taiyou Williams added 13 and Sean Townsend scored 11 while punctuating the win with an alley-oop slam in the game’s final seconds.

Fairborn avenged a loss to Greenville from earlier this season, and the 19-point win was its largest margin of victory this season.

Fairborn halts a three-game losing skid with the win and improves back over .500 in MVL play with an 8-7 record. The Skyhawks will next host West Carrollton on Tuesday.

