UD basketball players to appear in Xenia; local results, schedules — Sports Digest: Feb. 1, 2024

XENIA — A trio of University of Dayton basketball players will be making an appearance in Xenia during the month of February.

Mens basketball roster members Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis, along with Ivy Wolf of the womens team, will be at the H&R Block location at 89 S. Allison Ave., from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Players will be available to speak with the public as part of a meet-and-greet and autograph session that will be held at the business.

The appearances are part of NIL deals associated with players in the UD program. All fans planning to attend are requested to RSVP using an email address prior to the event date.

Dayton’s mens team is currently 17-3 overall this season and ranked in the top-25 of the Associated Press poll.

RESULTS

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 76, Springfield 36

Four scored in double figures for Beavercreek, led by Charlotte Pauling’s 16 points.

Alea Cook had 13 points and Mallory Fields added 12.

Springboro 66, Bellbrook 44

Jordan Frantz had 20 points and Taylor Scohy scored 17, but Springboro’s big 23-8 first quarter put Bellbrook too far behind before the game settled in.

Springboro’s Bryn Martin had 32 points.

Cedarville 59, Kenton Ridge 25

By Will Mossing

The Lady Indians put another victory in the win column with their victory over a struggling Kenton Ridge team.

With this win the Cedarville Indians girls basketball squad moves to 12-6 on the season and 9-5 in OHC play.

Before the game started Cedarville recognized their four seniors: Molly Mossing, Hannah Peterson, Ryleigh Burnett, and Taylor Butts, who all scored throughout the evening.

After the senior night ceremony, the Indians controlled the game from start to finish. Cedarville was led by Mossing and Burnett with 14 points. This game was Burnett’s career high.

The Lady Indians look ahead to Saturday when they play Southeastern, as they fight with a slim chance to get a piece of the OHC South title.

Legacy Christian 66, Emmanuel Christian 22

The Knights secured at least a share of its seventh straight Metro Buckeye Conference championship with the win.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 56, Cincinnati St. Xavier 52

The Beavers fell behind by 11 in the first quarter before battling back and securing one its best wins of the season.

Isaiah-Michael Williams had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Lance Caswell added 12 points.

Bellbrook 48, CJ 44

The Golden Eagles pulled off a solid comeback win on the road, overcoming a four-point second quarter.

David Gregory knocked down four threes in his 18-point game.

Southeastern 58, Greeneview 44

Chase Allen had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but the Rams couldn’t keep pace in the road loss.

Greeneview was only 6-for-22 at the free throw line and made 4 of 19 three-point attempts.

Other scores: Cedarville 66, Greenon 36; Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 45; Twin Valley South 61, Yellow Springs 50

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Other scores: Beavercreek 58, Miamisburg 42; Triad 38, Greeneview 36; Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 25

Bowling

Greeneview 1446, Triad 1375 (boys)

Jase Hodges had a 285 series in the win.

Troy 2462, Xenia 1814 (boys)

Troy 2109, Xenia 1799 (girls)

Bradley Hurst had a 230 game for the boys side.

Quinn Lamb and Kadence Henderson both bowled series over 300 in the girls match.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Miami Valley at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Spire Academy at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Butler at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Troy at Beavercreek, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Cedarville at Lincoln Memorial, 3 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Detroit-Mercy at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Wright State at Columbia 300 Saints Invite

Softball

Cedarville at Lee (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville Collegiate Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Wright State at Jud Logan Light Giver Open (Ashland), 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Dixie, 7 p.m.

National Trail at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greenville at Fairborn, 10:30 a.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 12:15 p.m.

National Trail at Legacy Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 1:15 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 1:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Worthington Kilbourne at Beavercreek, 8:40 p.m.

Swimming

Legacy Christian at MBC Mett, 3 p.m.

Xenia at Ben Logan Invite, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bellbrook at Coldwater, 10 a.m.

Fairborn at Blazer Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview, Legacy Christian at OHSWCA State Duals, 10 a.m. (at Versailles)

Xenia at Franklin Duals, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Cedarville at Lincoln Memoria (DH)l, 12 p.m.

Mens Basketball

Cedarville at Northwood, 3 p.m.

LeMoyne-Owen at Central State, 3 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Cedarville at Northwood, 1 p.m.

LeMoyne-Owen at Central State, 1 p.m.

Bowling

Wright State at Columbia 300 Saints Invite

Softball

Cedarville at Lee, 12 p.m.

Track and Field

Wright State at Jud Logan Light Giver Open (Ashland), 4 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Charleston, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Mens Basketball

Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Anderson Meet

COLLEGE

Bowling

Wright State at Columbia 300 Saints Invite

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Waynesville at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Alter, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Miamisburg at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Triad at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Tiffin at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Lane at Central State, 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Lane at Central State, 5:30 p.m.