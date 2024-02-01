Boys, girls wrestlers step up at Greeneview

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn’s Keira Smith (left) squares off against Alison Calhoun (right) of Greeneview as a boys match takes place in the background. Greeneview hosted wrestlers from several other area schools in an event held Thursday. Olivia Wheeler of Greeneview controls the action against her opponent from Stebbins. Going 1-1 on the night for Greeneview was Lily Hendricks (right). Fairborn’s Zion Glenn made short work of her two opponents with a pair of quick pins. Noah Dickerson got the win in his match against an opponent from Southeastern. Ryan Zink of Greeneview nearly gets a pin in her second match of the event. Greeneview’s Caden Church grabs hold of his opponent. Tessa Allen of Greeneview got two pins in her matches. Fairborn’s Akiaya Rhinehart (top) beat two opponents from McClain and is now 34-1 overall during her campaign this season. Hannah Hawk of Fairborn celebrates at the end of her overtime win.

JAMESTOWN — A busy night on the mats at Greeneview High School on Thursday saw boys and girls from the area get in some sparring to stay sharp with districts and regionals approaching as wrestling season hits the month of February.

Greeneview hosted wrestlers from Fairborn, in addition to nine other schools, with both genders competing side-by-side on adjoining mats to keep the crowd entertained at all times.

The girls were featured with three rounds of round robin action that had all wrestlers get one or two matches during the event depending on how many entrants there were in each weight class.

Most of the closest matches in the evening took place amongst the girls. Elizabeth AScunter of Stebbins got a late pin over Greeneview’s Ryan Zink in a back and forth affair, Fairborn’s Hannah Hawk outlasted Daisy Angeles Santiago of Stebbins in overtime, and Fairmont’s Jarrettka Hoover got a pin in the final seconds against McClain’s Emma Marsh of the final match of the night.

Fairborn’s Akiaya Rhinehart also improved her individual record to 34-1 this season with a pair of wins.

The boys side started off with Fairborn and Greeneview dualing, the Rams prevailing 54-29. Greeneview then held a short dual with the limited amount of wrestlers representing Southeastern getting their turn on the mat. Afterward all three teams held exhibitions matches, concluding with a spirited matchup involving Greeneview’s Caden Church, who is blind, that brought the crowd into a loud round of applause at its finish.

Greeneview also held Senior Night ceremonies for its eight wrestlers: Carmen Kell, Robert Mitchell Jones, Jett Daniels, Brody Green, Tessa Allen, Alison Calhoun, Logan Kibble and Olivia Bender.

The Rams will compete at the OHSWCA State Duals in Versailles on Saturday. Fairborn has the Blazer Invite at National Trail the same day.

GIRLS RESULTS

Round 1

100 — Olivia Bender (G) def. Hannah Hawk (F) pin

105 — Ryan Zink (G) def. Carly Bazadula (EC) pin

110 — Brianna Kelley (F) def. Jenna Cline (WLS) pin

120 — Olivia Wheeler (G) def. Ryan Ortiz (ST) pin

125 — Dayza Daugherty (MC) def. Madison Clay (F) pin

130 — Kira Cole (ME) def. Lily Hendricks (G) pin

135 — Zion Glenn (F) def. Laura Stevenson (MC) pin

145 — Alison Calhoun (G) def. Keira Smith (F) pin

155 — Savannah Vaughan (F) def. Kearslynn Hayner (SE) pin

155 — Tessa Allen (G) def. Willa Riggenbach (NR) pin

170 — Kelsey Boyd (F) def. Kami Horner (SE) pin

235 — Akiaya Rhinehart (F) def. Emma Marsh (MC) pin

Round 2

100 — Olivia Bender (G) def. Daisy Angeles Santiago (ST) pin

105 — Elizabeth AScunter (S) def. Ryan Zink (G) pin

120 — Josie Maynard (NR) def. Olivia Wheeler (G) pin

130 — Lily Hendrick (G) def. Ryleigh Burns (EC) pin

145 — Alison Calhoun (G) def. Kalia Gopar (ST) pin

155 — Willa Riggenbach (NR) def. Savannah Vaughan (F) pin

155 — Tessa Allen (G) def. Jaila Thurman (ME) pin

170 — Carol Foster (NR) def. Kelsey Boyd (F) pin

235 — Akiaya Rhinehart (F) def. K. C. Foster (MC) pin

Round 3

100 —Hannah Hawk (F) def. Daisy Angeles Santiago (ST) 11-9 OT

135 — Zion Glenn (F) def. Laura Stevenson (MC) pin

145 — Kalia Gopar (ST) def. Keira Smith (F) pin

BOYS RESULTS

Greeneview 54, Fairborn 29

285 — Noah Lowrie (F) def. Gavin Gillum (G) pin :51

106 — Noah Dickerson (G) won default

113 — Jarrett Daniels (G) won default

120 — Logan Kibble (G) won default

126 — Logan Schlieman (F) def. Gaige Allen (G) 14-1 technical fall

132 — Jamar Reid (F) def. Landen Newton (G) pin 2:56

138 — Kyan Hendricks (G) def. Brady Hayes (F) pin :55

144 — T . J. Pierce (G) def. Jordan Bowshier (F) pin 2:25

150 — Jacoby Baldwin (G) def. Jorden Rivers (F) pin :42

157 — Mason Landon (F) def. Edward Mick (G) pin 1:58

165 — Brody Green (G) def. Brayden Hass (F) pin 2:23

175 — Robert Mitchell Jones (G) def. Ramon Reid (F) pin 3:57

190 — Jett Daniels (G) def. Hunter Boyd (F) pin 4:20

215 — Jayden Hall (F) def. Jeremy Butler (G) pin 4:19

Greeneview 78, Southeastern 6

Noah Dickerson won via pin

Logan Kibble won via pin

T. J. Pierce won via pin

Jacoby Baldwin lost via pin

Exhibitions

Logan Schlieman (F) won via pin

Riley Lawson (F) def. Thomas Buford (G) pin

Joey Cercone (F) won via pin

Jordan Rivers (F) lost via pin

Chase Walker (G) def. Ridvan Ismikhanov (F) pin

Dimitri Wall (F) def. Caden Church (G) pin

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.