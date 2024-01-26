Greeneview defeats Cedarville, ties for first in OHC South

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Chase Allen (2) drives past Cedarville senior Kyle Orchard (13) along the baseline on his way to the basket. The Rams won 55-52 in the latest edition of the Battle of 72 in its home gym. The Greeneview (left) and Cedarville (right) student sections were loud and raucous to create an exciting atmosphere for the rivalry matchup. Cedarville senior Brayden Criswell (2) soars over the Rams defender to score on a floater during the first half. Greeneview senior Joey Giannobile (22) tries to hold onto possession as he is surrounded by a trio of Cedarville defenders. Greeneview’s King Tripp, Eli Walker and Arman Walker leap in celebration at the conclusion of Friday’s win.

JAMESTOWN — The atmosphere was amped for Friday’s Battle of 72.

A packed gym at Greeneview was loud before tipoff. During the action and through the conclusion of the contest, fans and students from both sides traded cheers and were given plenty of opportunities to be excited watching a close game as they encouraged their teams on to victory.

“This was high school basketball,” Greeneview head coach Kyle Fulk said. “You’ve got two towns close together for a big rivalry, it’s what we were expecting to get and it was even better to see it once it was here. The crowd was awesome.”

The league lead being on the line was just the cherry on top of the bragging rights both sides were trying to earn.

The home side went home happy Friday as a last second comeback effort by Cedarville came up short, securing a 55-52 Greeneview win.

The win moved the Rams moved into a tie for first place in the OHC South Divisions standings with the Indians. Both teams are 10-3 in league play and have split the season series.

Greeneview led into the fourth quarter and stayed ahead by four points for the majority of the game’s final minutes. Mason Johnson grabbed an offensive rebounds and put back to cut the Cedarville deficit in half with 2:45 remaining, but Chase Allen responded with a layup and a pair of free throws to put Greeneview back up six in the final minute.

Johnson converted an and-one basket to get his team back within three and help lead Cedarville to get a final chance to tie the score after a lane violation was called during a Greeneview free throw attempt which could have iced the game.

With less than 10 seconds left, Tyler Cross was trapped near the corner and forced to attempt a long, contested three which bounced off the front of the rim. Alex Horney grabbed the rebound for the Rams and was able to dribble away before being fouled to run out the clock and send his team into a loud celebration.

“We’ve grown up a lot,” Fulk said. “I was thinking back to earlier in the year and our togetherness has grown a lot. Not where we need to be, but that’s part of having a young team. I’m still very proud of where we’re at now to where we were at earlier in the year.”

Fulk said controlling the boards was crucial to pulling off the win against Cedarville, acknowledging Johnson’s abilities as one of the league leaders in rebounding. He said he expected a senior heavy team like Cedarville has to not make many mistakes as it didn’t during the first meeting this year which the Indians won 53-44 on Dec. 8.

Six lead changes in the first quarter highlighted an exciting start. Cedarville eventually took hold of the lead and controlled play before halftime, but only was able to be ahead by three heading into the break.

Neither team ever led by more than six points, with the Rams achieving its largest advantage on a three at the third quarter buzzer by Will Climie.

Allen had 14 points to lead Greeneview, while Brayden Criswell scored 15 and Johnson had 14 for Cedarville.

