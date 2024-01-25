Local basketball RPI rankings update

Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Taylor Butts and her teammates are on a five-game win streak after Wednesday’s 35-30 win against Madison Plains. The Indians are up to No. 3 in the Division IV RPI rankings for the South portion of Southwest District schools.

The Cedarville girls basketball team has moved into the top-three of the MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index rankings in its Thursday morning update.

The Indians are on a five-game winning streak and won a pair of matchups on Monday and Wednesday this week. Cedarville is up two spots since the initial release of the Division IV Southwest District South rankings on Jan. 10.

Beavercreek’s boys team has dropped to No. 2 in D-I for the first time since the initial ranking’s release. The Beavers had Centerville move ahead after the Elks completed the season sweep in a 65-54 win on Tuesday.

Greeneview in D-III and Legacy Christian in D-IV of Greene County boys teams have the biggest improvement to their standing in the last two weeks. Both squads have move up two places, with the Knights now in the top-5 and one spot behind Cedarville.

Legacy Christian’s girls team remains No. 1 in D-IV Southwest District South. The team’s only two defeats have come against Urbana and Cincinnati Country Day, which are also No. 1 in the D-II and D-III rankings, respectively.

Xenia’s girls score from Wednesday remained unreported in Thursday’s rankings, but the win was unlikely to move the Bucs out of its current position.

The RPI rating is a formula comprised of a team’s winning percentage weighted against the combined winning percentage of the opponents it has played in addition to the its opponents’ opponents winning percentages. It does not take into account what division a school belongs to, the division of an opponent the school players, nor does it factor in the individual scores of games.

Team coaches are required to input game results on the MaxPreps website in order for the formula to be automated. The final reporting dates will be at midnight of Feb. 3 for girls and Feb. 10 for boys.

RPI Rankings

BOYS

(I – 20 teams; II – 22; III – 21; IV – 26)

Team (Division) — Rank/Rating

Beavercreek 12-3 (D-I) — 2nd .6849

Bellbrook 7-8 (D-II) — 14th .4726

Cedarville 13-3 (D-IV) — 4th .6065

Fairborn 8-6 (D-I) — 12th .5111

Greeneview 9-5 (D-III) — 7th .5481

Legacy Christian 12-3 (D-IV) — 5th .6015

Xenia 4-13 (D-I) — 19th .3851

Yellow Springs 3-11 (D-IV) — 23rd .3261

GIRLS

(I – 20 teams; III – 21; IV – 13)

Beavercreek 11-5 (D-I) — 2nd .6528

Bellbrook 10-5 (D-I) — 4th .6284

Cedarville 11-5 (D-IV) — 3rd .5649

Fairborn 0-16 (D-I) — 20th .2939

Greeneview 10-6 (D-III) — 11th .5501

Legacy Christian 13-2 (D-IV) — 1st .6484

Xenia 10-7 (D-I) — 13th .5068

