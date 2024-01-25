Local basketball RPI rankings update

The Cedarville girls basketball team has moved into the top-three of the MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index rankings in its Thursday morning update.
The Indians are on a five-game winning streak and won a pair of matchups on Monday and Wednesday this week. Cedarville is up two spots since the initial release of the Division IV Southwest District South rankings on Jan. 10.
Beavercreek’s boys team has dropped to No. 2 in D-I for the first time since the initial ranking’s release. The Beavers had Centerville move ahead after the Elks completed the season sweep in a 65-54 win on Tuesday.
Greeneview in D-III and Legacy Christian in D-IV of Greene County boys teams have the biggest improvement to their standing in the last two weeks. Both squads have move up two places, with the Knights now in the top-5 and one spot behind Cedarville.
Legacy Christian’s girls team remains No. 1 in D-IV Southwest District South. The team’s only two defeats have come against Urbana and Cincinnati Country Day, which are also No. 1 in the D-II and D-III rankings, respectively.
Xenia’s girls score from Wednesday remained unreported in Thursday’s rankings, but the win was unlikely to move the Bucs out of its current position.
The RPI rating is a formula comprised of a team’s winning percentage weighted against the combined winning percentage of the opponents it has played in addition to the its opponents’ opponents winning percentages. It does not take into account what division a school belongs to, the division of an opponent the school players, nor does it factor in the individual scores of games.
Team coaches are required to input game results on the MaxPreps website in order for the formula to be automated. The final reporting dates will be at midnight of Feb. 3 for girls and Feb. 10 for boys.
RPI Rankings
BOYS
(I – 20 teams; II – 22; III – 21; IV – 26)
Team (Division) — Rank/Rating
Beavercreek 12-3 (D-I) — 2nd .6849
Bellbrook 7-8 (D-II) — 14th .4726
Cedarville 13-3 (D-IV) — 4th .6065
Fairborn 8-6 (D-I) — 12th .5111
Greeneview 9-5 (D-III) — 7th .5481
Legacy Christian 12-3 (D-IV) — 5th .6015
Xenia 4-13 (D-I) — 19th .3851
Yellow Springs 3-11 (D-IV) — 23rd .3261
GIRLS
(I – 20 teams; III – 21; IV – 13)
Beavercreek 11-5 (D-I) — 2nd .6528
Bellbrook 10-5 (D-I) — 4th .6284
Cedarville 11-5 (D-IV) — 3rd .5649
Fairborn 0-16 (D-I) — 20th .2939
Greeneview 10-6 (D-III) — 11th .5501
Legacy Christian 13-2 (D-IV) — 1st .6484
Xenia 10-7 (D-I) — 13th .5068
