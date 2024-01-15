Museum to hold change of command ceremony

Shipton

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton will assume command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) in a 3 p.m. ceremony Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. in Hangar 2 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

As AFLCMC commander, Shipton will lead an organization responsible for the life cycle management of U.S. Air Force aircraft, engines, munitions, electronics, computer, network, cyber, and agile combat support systems. In addition, the center has oversight of approximately $310 billion, and employs more than 30,000 airmen, civilian, and contractor employees performing missions from 70 locations around the world

In her previous position, Shipton served as the military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, at the Pentagon. In this role she was responsible for research and development, test, production, product support, and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.

Shipton received her commission in 1991 as a distinguished graduate of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps after graduating from Clemson University. During her career, she has served in a variety of positions including Squadron and Group commander, senior materiel leader, AF Program executive officer, Center vice commander and Major Command director of strategic plans, programs, requirements and analyses.

She also served as deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office, Chantilly, Virginia. There, her responsibilities included assisting the director in managing the strategic and tactical operations of the NRO. Additionally, as the commander of the Space Force Element, Shipton managed all Air Force and Space Force personnel and resources assigned to the NRO and served as the senior advisor to the DNRO on all military matters.

Shipton will be AFLCMC’s first female commander.