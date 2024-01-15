Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School AFJROTC cadets had the unique opportunity to participate in the United States Army Aviation Experience by the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion. The U.S. Army Recruiting Dayton Office facilitated the experience by bringing the National Asset to Fairborn High School. Cadets experienced multiple simulator stations including a UAV Simulator, HELIMOD simulators, and Oculus Rift VR Systems. Additionally, cadets had the opportunity to research various military occupational specialties at a stand-alone station.