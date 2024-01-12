Midseason review: Beavercreek, Cedarville leading the way for local boys basketball teams

Fairborn senior Taiyou Williams is one of the leading scorers in the Miami Valley League and has helped Fairborn get to its best start in six seasons. Greeneview senior Chase Allen has done it all for the Rams, notable averaging 13.9 ppg and 8.3 rpg this season. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Liam Gluck is averaging better than 15 points per game for the second straight season. He and his Beavers teammates have established themselves as one of the top teams in the state and a contender to win the GWOC.

XENIA — It has been a strong first half of the boys basketball season for Greene County schools.

Six of the eight teams in the county have winning records heading into Friday games, with the same six all either in first or second place in their respective league and division standings.

Sectional brackets will be released on Feb. 11 and the last day of regular season play is on Feb. 17.

Here’s a look at how the season has gone for each area team during the first half of the year:

(Individual and team stats/records are as of Jan. 11)

Beavercreek (8-2, 5-1 GWOC; 67.7-60.2 ppg)

Ranked No. 10 in the initial Ohio AP state poll released on Monday, the Beavers are also No. 1 in the first MaxPreps RPI rankings for the Southwest District North area which will be used to seed teams in the district tournament.

Beavercreek is 4-1 against the top-6 in the RPI, all of which are fellow GWOC teams, and are the highest scoring team in the league despite both taking and making the fewest attempts from three of any league school.

Isaiah-Michael Williams has been one of the top players in Southwest Ohio, averaging more than 20 points per game and ranking top-five in the GWOC in scoring, assists and steals. Along with Liam Gluck and Kaden Ellerbe, the trio have helped their group overcome depth issues as Beavercreek primarily only uses one bench player as a contributor.

Upcoming schedule highlights include Sunday’s game at Flyin’ To The Hoop. A home rematch against Centerville will be Jan. 23 and a non-league home game against Cincinnati St. Xavier will be played on Jan. 30.

Bellbrook (6-4, 2-1 SWBL; 59.4-53.3 ppg)

The Golden Eagles have yet to find a shot it has not liked to take and with good reason. Bellbrook is shooting 36 percent from three as a team and have three individuals, C. J. Scohjy, Kellen Solomon and Austin Webb, averaging better than 40 percent.

Scohy leads the SWBL in assists and boasts a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Bellbrook doesn’t have any bad losses, but has yet to get over the hump against the best opponents it has faced as there are still no wins against above .500 foes. Three of those losses have been on the road, but they will have plenty of chances to get more comfortable outside of the their gym as eight of the final 12 regular season games are away from home.

Bellbrook will look to avenge its only league loss against Franklin at home on Jan. 23 as the team tries to win its first division crown in six seasons. Road games against Tippecanoe and Beavercreek will continue to test the team prior to the tournament.

Cedarville (10-2, 7-1 OHC; 60.7-42.8 ppg)

A senior loaded squad has been one of the best in Greene County this season. Cedarville has four wins by more than 30 points and the team ranks fourth in the RPI in a loaded D-IV district.

There are several standouts with Mason Johnson, Tyler Cross and Brayden Criswell having big seasons as all average at least 14 ppg. Within the OHC, Johnson ranks first in field goal percentage and and third in rebounds, Cross is first in assists and second and steals, and Kyle Orchard ranks second in blocks.

Holding a two-game lead in the South, the Indians are in position to finally get over the hump again and potentially earn its second league title. Cedarville’s biggest remaining tests will come in a trio of road games at Fairbanks, Southeastern and Greeneview.

Fairborn (6-4, 5-3 MVL; 48.9-51.6 ppg)

This is the latest into a season that the Skyhawks are above .500 since the 2018-19 campaign. Fairborn has been able to carry over the “clutch” abilities it possessed during the football season, as the basketball team already has produced three wins with one-possession margins of victory.

Fairborn has been staying close in many contests thanks to the abundance of threes it takes and makes, ranking second in the MVL in both. Taiyou Williams is one the leagues top scorers and ranks second in steals. William Perry III is at the top for assists and Divine Olinger is second in blocks.

The Skyhawks are one-game back of first in the Valley Division standings. Outside of league play, they have a pair of games against good opponents playing at Oakwood on Jan. 27 and home against Belmont on Feb. 10.

Greeneview (6-5, 5-3 OHC; 52.2-51.5 ppg)

Greeneview has faced a front loaded schedule and still has a winning record with a win against Southeastern standing out.

Everything has flowed through Chase Allen, leading the team in all five major stat categories. Will Climie has been a 40 percent three-point shooter.

Greeneview will play out the rest of its OHC schedule before facing three non-league foes to close out the schedule.

Legacy Christian (7-3, 3-1 MBC; 53.1-45.2 ppg)

The Knights wanted to be a better defensive squad in 2023-24 and so far has shown strong signs of the progress they wanted to make. Legacy Christian allows the fewest points amongst MBC teams and only twice more than 50 points have been scored in a game against them.

Jacob Thompson is a double-double machine having produced one in nine of the team’s 10 games. Parker Burke has been the league’s best point guard ranking top-four in both points, assists and steals.

LCA gets Dayton Christian at home on Jan. 26 and closes the season with a non-league game at Greeneview.

Xenia (2-11, 1-8 MVL; 46.8-59.9 ppg)

Xenia has struggled to stop opponents and give up the most points in the MVL. Three losses all by a single point don’t make anything less frustrating for the Buccaneers.

Alijah Withers is having a good season in averaging 10.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game. Cayden Jenkins is shooting better than 40 percent from three.

As a team, Xenia is only shooting 32.7 percent from the floor and 56.8 from the free throw line.

The Bucs have already played all of its non-league games scheduled. They get league leaders Tippecanoe, Butler and Stebbins all at home in the second half of the schedule.

Yellow Springs (1-8, 0-4 MBC; 43.8-55.8 ppg)

Similar to Xenia, Yellow Springs has three losses by just two points. The lone win against Tri-County North still highlighted where the team has struggled shooting the ball.

Offensive woes stem from ranking last in the MBC in most team categories as Yellow Springs has only reached 50 points in three games.

Otto Cipollini has been a standout player averaging 9.5 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and 2.5 blocks per game. Sam Miller also is averaging more than nine points.

Yellow Springs has games against several WOAC opponents in addition to the remainder of the MBC schedule left to play.

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through games of Jan. 10)

(Per game averages)

Points

1. Isaiah-Michael Williams (Jr.), Beavercreek — 20.2

2. Jacob Thompson (So.), Legacy Christian — 16.3

3. Austin Webb (Jr.), Bellbrook — 15.9

4. Liam Gluck (Sr.), Beavercreek — 15.5

5. Mason Johnson (Sr.), Cedarville — 15.4

Rebounds

1. Jacob Thompson (So.), Legacy Christian — 12.9

2. Mason Johnson (Sr.), Cedarville — 9.3

3. Otto Cipollini (Sr.), Yellow Springs — 8.6

4. Chase Allen (Sr.), Greeneview — 8.3

5. Brayden Criswell (Sr.), Cedarville — 7.0

Assists

1. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 6.7

2. C.J. Scohy (Jr.), Bellbrook — 5.0

3. Parker Burke (Sr.), Legacy Christian — 4.7

4. William Perry III (So.), Fairborn — 4.4

5. Isaiah-Michael Williams (Jr.), Beavercreek — 4.0

Steals

1. Parker Burke (Sr.), Legacy Christian — 3.1

t2. Aidan Caswell (So.), Bellbrook — 2.7

t2. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 2.7

4. Sam Miller (Sr.), Yellow Springs — 2.4

5. Taiyou Williams (Sr.), Fairborn — 2.3

Blocks

1. Divine Olinger (Jr.), Fairborn — 2.7

2. Otto Cipollini (Sr.), Yellow Springs — 2.5

3. Jacob Thompson (So.), Legacy Christian — 2.0

4. Kyle Orchard (Sr.), Cedarville — 1.9

5. Antonio Chaiten (Sr.), Yellow Springs — 1.4

FG% (min. 3.5 attempts per game)

1. Mason Johnson (Sr.), Cedarville — 62.2 (74-119)

2. Isaiah-Michael Williams (Jr.), Beavercreek — 54.8 (80-146)

3. Jacob Thompson (So.), Legacy Christian — 54.1 (66-122)

4. C.J. Scohy (Jr.), Bellbrook — 53.8 (28-52)

5. Kellen Solomon (Sr.), Bellbrook — 50.0 (52-104)

3pt% (min. 2 attempt per game)

1. C.J. Scohy (Jr.), Bellbrook — 44.0 (11-25)

2. Will Climie (So.), Greeneview — 40.8 (20-49)

3. Cayden Jenkins (So.), Xenia — 40.5 (17-42)

4. Kellen Solomon (Sr.), Bellbrook — 40.4 (19-47)

5. Austin Webb (Jr.), Bellbrook — 40.3 (27-67)

FT% (min. 2 attempt per game)

1. Taiyou Williams (Sr.), Fairborn — 86.1 (31-36)

2. C.J. Scohy (Jr.), Bellbrook — 81.5 (22-27)

3. Kaden Ellerbe (Jr.), Beavercreek — 79.5 (35-44)

4. Chase Allen (Sr.), Greeneview — 79.2 (42-53)

5. Jacob Thompson (So.), Legacy Christian — 77.8 (28-36)

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.