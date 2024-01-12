Emergency communication program moves to the cloud

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Fire Department is moving its information sharing program to cloud storage as its hardware technology becomes outdated.

The Public Safety Information Sharing Network (PSISN) was designed for emergency information sharing and communication, and according to Fire Chief Ryan Williams the program has cut down on response times for the police and fire departments, as agencies no longer have to call dispatch centers to request support.

“The actual hardware is at the end of its lifespan, and ultimately what we need to do is move to a cloud-based system,” said Williams.

Some of the benefits to moving to a cloud storage system, according to Williams, include saving costs on technology upgrades and upkeep, as well as saving space to house the equipment. Williams also noted that the decision to propose this change was made in partnership with technology experts alongside administrators and chiefs from around the county.

Migrating to a cloud-based system will include purchasing a VPN for Fairborn at a cost of approximately $6,000 split between the police and fire departments. There will also be yearly expenses for the following four years. Williams said these costs have already been budgeted for a PSISN staff position which is no longer necessary.

“It’s good to be proactive with this rather than reactive,” said Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick at the city council meeting on Jan. 3 when the proposal was presented. The proposal was unanimously approved by the city council.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.