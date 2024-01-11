Fitness under the wings takes off at AF museum

Submitted photos | National Museum of the United States Air Force Fitness Under the Wings began recently at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force with more than 262 people participating in free yoga and museum walking. This is the second year the museum has offered this program in January to help community members jump-start their new year’s fitness goals. Submitted photos | National Museum of the United States Air Force Fitness Under the Wings began recently at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force with more than 262 people participating in free yoga and museum walking. This is the second year the museum has offered this program in January to help community members jump-start their new year’s fitness goals.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Fitness Under the Wings recently took off at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force with more than 262 people participating in free yoga and museum walking.

This is the second year the museum has offered this program in January to help community members jump-start their New Year’s fitness goals.

“The community has really embraced this opportunity,” said National Museum of the U.S. Air Force military and special events manager Taylor Gentry. “We’ve had a lot of return participants from last year, but also saw plenty of new faces as well. They are really drawn to the uniqueness of the space — not many people can say they have done yoga in the shadow of a B-52.”

Yoga classes are free and available from 8-9 a.m. every Saturday in January. There is still time to register for the remaining classes. Additional information and registration are available at https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb.

Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded).

Museum walkers do not need to pre-register. Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged for walkers. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted, and this activity is open to all ages.

“Many people aren’t aware that they don’t have to wait for Fitness Under the Wings to come walk at the museum,” said Gentry. “We have 19 acres of indoor, climate-controlled space that makes it a great place to walk every day.”

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free.