Beavercreek, Legacy Christian atop initial RPI rankings

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County news Beavercreek senior Jarrelle Hymes (1) and Legacy Christian senior Alayna Allport (5) both can see their teams atop the first OHSAA release of the MaxPreps RPI rankings of the basketball season.

XENIA — The OHSAA released its first set of rankings Wednesday which will determine seeding for the sectional portions of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

The MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) shows two area teams ranked No. 1 in the Southwest District.

Beavercreek’s boys team and Legacy Christian’s girls squad both have the top spots in their respective divisions.

The Beavers are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the GWOC. Beavercreek has the best winning percentage and has played the second toughest schedule in the North portion of the district for Division I schools so far this season. Their only league defeat is against Centerville, which is currently second in the rankings.

The Knights are the top ranked team in D-IV for the South portion of the district. LCA has the second best record in Southwest Ohio in its division and is 2-1 overall against opponents ranked in the top-five of the RPI.

In all, six boys and girls teams from Greene County are ranked in the top-five and more than half are in their respective top-10s.

The RPI rating is a formula comprised of a team’s winning percentage weighted against the combined winning percentage of the opponents it has played in addition to the its opponents’ opponents winning percentages. It does not take into account what division a school belongs to, the division of an opponent the school players, nor does it factor in the individual scores of games.

Team coaches are required to input game results on the MaxPreps website in order for the formula to be automated. The final reporting dates will be at midnight of Feb. 3 for girls and Feb. 10 for boys.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., the games listed on MaxPreps between Monday and Wednesday of this week saw 26 of the 297 boys contests and 34 of the 371 girls games from across the state missing a final score submission.

RPI Rankings

BOYS

(I – 20 teams; II – 22; III – 21; IV – 26)

Team (Division) — Rank/Rating

Beavercreek (D-I) — 1st .6943

Bellbrook (D-II) — 13th .5158

Cedarville (D-IV) — 4th .6088

Fairborn (D-I) — 10th .5225

Greeneview (D-III) — 9th .5252

Legacy Christian (D-IV) — 7th .5768

Xenia (D-I) — 20th .3525

Yellow Springs (D-IV) — 26th .2740

GIRLS

(I – 20 teams; III – 21; IV – 13)

Beavercreek (D-I) — 2nd .6500

Bellbrook (D-I) — 3rd .6442

Cedarville (D-IV) — 5th .5419

Fairborn (D-I) — 20th .2918

Greeneview (D-III) — 9th .5584

Legacy Christian (D-IV) — 1st .6599

Xenia (D-I) — 13th .5211

