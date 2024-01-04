Post holiday break results, schedules — Sports Digest: Jan. 4, 2024

RESULTS

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook 73, Waynesville 60

Four scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles, led by 25 points from Aidan Caswell.

C. J. Scohy had 17, Kellen Solomon added 11 and Austin Webb scored 10 in the road win.

Fairborn 70, Monroe 61

The Skyhawks won a non-league game on the road for the first time since Dec. 28, 2017 with a fourth quarter, come from behind win.

William Perry III had 21 points and went 4-of-5 from three. Ty Williams had 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Jadon Larson added 10 points.

West Liberty Salem 62, Greeneview 48

The Rams led by eight after the first quarter before the North Division’s top team used a 23-8 second quarter to take control.

Alex Horney and King Tripp both scored 11 points for Greeneview.

Bowling

Troy 2294, Fairborn 2137 (boys)

Troy 2309, Fairborn 1618 (girls)

A 448-series by Peyton Mrenak led the boys team effort.

Addison Hart and Makayla Enderson both broke 300 on the girls side.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 77, Xenia 29

A 14-10 game after one quickly escalated as Beavercreek outscored Xenia 46-5 in the middle quarters as Beavercreek shot 62 percent from the field in the home win.

Isaiah-Michael Williams had a huge game for the Beavers, scoring 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting, with seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals as well.

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 56, Springboro 54

A big second half effort on the road pushed Beavercreek to the win and in the process handed Springboro its first league loss of the season.

Charlotte Pauling and Mia Patterson both scored 14 points as Beavercreek connected on eight of its 14 shots from beyond the arc.

Other scores: Alter 60, Carroll 54; Greeneview 42, Fairbanks 38

Bowling

Butler 2234, Fairborn 2154 (boys)

Butler 2268, Fairborn 1658 (girls)

Cole Minton bowled a team-high 397 series on the boys side.

Addison Hart had games of 222 and 204 to lead the girls team.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 7 p.m.

Eaton at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Triad, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Beavercreek at Troy Invite

Wrestling

Greeneview girls at Mason Mixer

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Milwaukee at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball

Central State at No. 16 Lewis, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Franklin Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Carlisle, 7:15 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Troy at Fairborn, 10:30 a.m.

Cedarville at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Bellbrook at Wayne, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

Elder at Beavercreek, 10 p.m.

Swimming

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Best of the Nest, 2 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Tree of Life Invite, 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Carroll at Valley View Invite, 9 a.m.

Xenia at Troy Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Beavercreek, Greeneview at Beavercreek Bulugaris Classic, 10 a.m.

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Bellbrook Invite, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Morehouse at Central State, 3 p.m.

Thomas More at Cedarville, 4:15 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Cedarville at Ursuline, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Cincinnati Country Day

Hockey

Bishop Watterson at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Green Bay at Wright State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Springfield at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Ponitz CTC at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 4 p.m.