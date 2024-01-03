Gebhart appointed Fairborn city manager

Gebhart

FAIRBORN — City Council on Tuesday appointed Mike Gebhart as city manager.

He replaces Rob Anderson, who had previously announced his resignation effective Dec. 31.

Gebhart will be responsible for all city departments, which include Development Services, Economic Development, Finance, Fire, Human Resources, Information Technology, Parks & Recreation, Police, and Public Works.

“I am thrilled to announce the selection of Mike Gebhart as our new city manager,” said Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick. “Mike has been part of the Fairborn team since February 2013 and is seen by the City Council and staff as a strong and dedicated leader.”

Gebhart has served as the assistant city manager and economic development director for nearly seven years. In addition to those roles, Gebhart served as the executive director of the Fairborn Development Corporation and the interim executive director of the Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments. Gebhart also oversaw the build-out and initial operation of the Miami Valley’s first kitchen incubator known as SPARK-FAIRBORN, worked with staff on the revitalization of the Broad Street Corridor, and created the Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

Gebhart was also the community development director for the City of Fairborn, administrator and Planning and Zoning director for Bethel Township-Miami County, and code enforcement officer for the City of Kettering.

Gebhart holds master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State University. Gebhart has also earned Credentialed Manager certification from the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA).

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as the new City Manager,” said Gebhart. “I look forward to working with the community, City Council, and city staff to continue to make Fairborn a city in motion.”

The City of Fairborn is actively working to fill the positions that are now open due to Gebhart’s promotion.