Catch up on recent results, upcoming schedule — Sports Digest: Dec. 28, 2023

RESULTS

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook 73, Seneca West (NY) 35

The Golden Eagles were rude hosts to their out of state guests. Bellbrook won every individual quarter and made 16 shots from three in the win.

Austin Webb had 24 points and Kellen Solomon added 12 as 11 different players scored.

Legacy Christian 61, Arcanum 46

Four scored in double figures, led by a double-double from Jacob Thompson of 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Parker Burke had a game-high 18 points, Blake Schwartzkopf scored 14 and Nate Hess added 10.

Other scores: Lehman Catholic 68, Yellow Springs 44

Girls basketball

Purcell Marian 71, Beavercreek 29

The defending state champions overwhelmed Beavercreek in cruising to a Holiday Tournament win.

Mallory Fields and Lilli Leopard both scored eight points in the loss.

Mason 60, Bellbrook 52

Bellbrook led at halftime but couldn’t hold on against the tradition power at home.

Taylor Scohy had 25 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Frantz added 15.

Greeneview 57, Shawnee 39

Daylee Sandlin scored 22 points and went 11-for-11 from the free throw line

Elyse Waggoner pulled in six rebounds and had three steals, as did Mackenzie Cox.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Greeneview 50, Miami Trace 45

The Rams won its opening game of the Holiday Tournament with a strong defensive effort in the second to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.

Daylee Sandlin had 20 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. Kilan Climie knocked down a trio of threes.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Carroll at Classic in the Smokies

Xenia at Stebbins, 6:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian at Dixie Holiday Classic, 6 p.m.

Wayne at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Greeneview hosting Holiday Tournament, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Medina Invite, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Xenia at Bellefontaine, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Holiday Tournament, 6/8 p.m. (at Miami Trace)

Girls Basketball

Fairborn at Greenville, 11:45 a.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Lakota East

Swimming

Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at Bellbrook Invite, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Fairborn at Norwood Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview girls at Watkins Memorial, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 7:15 p.m.

Monroe at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kings at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Troy at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Lincoln, 2:15 p.m.