2023 Benner Field House Classic updates: Xenia girls win, LCA boys lose

XENIA — A recap of the 2023 Benner Field House Classic which is currently ongoing.

Xenia girls control game against Carlisle

Xenia got the varsity portion of the schedule started with a 56-43 win against Carlisle.

The Lady Bucs and Indians traded baskets in the early going as both teams tried to get up and down the floor quickly.

When Xenia (7-3) applied full court pressure to start the second quarter, the game quickly began to spiral out of control for Carlisle. A 12-1 run in the first three minutes saw several breakaway baskets, several off steals by Alaiya Meaux heading the press, broke open a close score and left the Indians searching for a ball handler to try and get the ball across midcourt.

Xenia head coach Jessica Threats said after the game she still is seeking more consistency from a minute-by-minute basis on the floor. Most of that sentiment likely comes from the team’s play heading into and coming out of halftime.

A turnover plagued final few minutes carried over into the second half and saw Carlisle get as close as six midway through the third. A three by Taylor Elliott stopped the bleeding and after hitting another later on, Xenia got its lead back to double digits and was never challenged down the stretch.

Elliott had three makes from deep as part of leading the Bucs’ with 14 points, a total matched by Meaux.

Nataiya Madison led the offense in the first half en route to scoring nine points, and Shelby Collier helped Xenia stay ahead by going 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the second half.

Legacy unable to hold onto double digit lead

The Knights were able to survive one stretch without Parker Burke heading the point. When faced with having to do it again late in the game, things went downhill fast.

LCA led by 11 heading to the fourth quarter but with Burke on the bench, Carlisle amped up its ball pressure and started a comeback that saw them pull out a 48-43 win against the Knights.

“Parker has always been a phenomenal player,” LCA head coach Steve Seitz said. “We’re trying to continue to build a program as far as everyone being comfortable with the basketball. … We just didn’t handle that pressure to handle that situation.”

Burke, of the leaders this season in the Metro Buckeye Conference conference in scoring, assists and steals, picked up his third foul within seconds of the third quarter getting underway. After leading 24-13 at the break, a quick 6-0 run by Carlisle without him on the floor caused Seitz to call a timeout. LCA recovered to hold Carlisle without a point for the next four minutes and got back up 11 heading to the fourth.

It was a last second steal and breakaway make by Burke to extend the lead as the buzzer sounded that also unwittingly led to the game-changing moment. Burke hit the padding behind the basket hard on his way to the floor, appearing to injure his hip.

He would not return to the game until midway through the fourth when multiple forced turnovers and lack of ball handling led to a 13-2 that allowed Carlisle to tie the game.

Back at full strength on the floor, the Knights (5-2) couldn’t lift the lid off the basket as Carlisle completed a 17-0 run into the final minute.

“We played three quarters of new Legacy basketball, but in the fourth we went back to old Legacy,” Seitz said.

Burke still ended up as Legacy’s leading scorer with 15 points. Jacob Thompson had 13 but was unable to score in the fourth quarter.

Justyce Taylor and Blake Lawson led the comeback effort for Carlisle, combining for 33 points with 19 coming in the fourth.

