Photos: XIT starts wrestling season

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Wrestling season began Saturday and the Xenia Invitational Tournament got things started for 13 local teams, including Xenia and Greeneview. Fairborn was originally scheduled to compete but canceled all weekend activities earlier in the week.

Xenia junior Jayse Clark (top) was one of the top local finishers, finishing first in the 126 pound division with pins in four of his five wins.