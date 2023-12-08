Photos: Firecrackers perform in Bellbrook

The Firecrackers Jump Rope Team performed at halftime of Friday’s Bellbrook boys basketball home contest. The youth group dazzled the crowd with their skills during numerous speciality routines, including some out of the ordinary jump rope situations of multiple people jumping with a single rope at once, and using the smaller performers as the “rope” themselves. The group received a standing ovation at the conclusion of their routines.
Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
