XENIA — Todd Eisenhut, passed away peacefully on Nov 19, 2023, with his family by his side. Todd was born Oct 20, 1946, in Dayton Ohio, the son of IdaMae and Mousie Eisenhut. He was raised in the life of the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage in Xenia where he was taught the values of hard work and family. He later went on to graduate from Xenia High School as an esteemed wrestler in 1964, after his parents eventually made him leave school at the Orphans Home. He served in the US Army stationed in Germany and returned home to graduate from Wright State University with a degree in Business. He had a distinguished career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as an Acquisition Program Manager. While working at the base, he also farmed 100 acres while he remodeled the farmhouse on the land. He farmed corn and soybeans and raised pigs and cattle. After retiring from the Base, he went on to build custom homes and bought his beautiful farm in Xenia. The memories of “The Home”, his bike rides and roller blading, traveling, raising horses and tending to the farm with his wife Karen, and the beaming with pride when he told stories of his grandchildren Lance, Luke, and Tori are what really defined him. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Kerry and son-in-law and buddy Tommy, grandchildren Lance, Luke and Tori, brothers Bruce(Jeanie), Torrey (Nancy), Father-in-law, Gene Brocke, brothers-in-law Bob Brocke, Tom Brocke, sister-in-law Connie (Larry) Norman, and several nieces and nephews. He was also an extra dad to so many of Kerry and Scott’s friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Betty Brocke, sister-in-law Jeannie Brocke and his loving son, Scott Eisenhut, who he is now joined with in heaven. We would like to thank the amazing staff at The Ridge of Beavercreek and Day City Hospice for providing care to him like he was part of their family. A time of gathering will be held Saturday December 16, 2023, 2:00-3:30pm with memorial celebration at 3:30pm at Collier Chapel (1298 Legacy Way #1200) in Xenia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Schneider House Hope – Family Promise (124 S. Detroit St Xenia OH 45385), where he had volunteered his time and knowledge. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral home-Beavercreek Chapel.