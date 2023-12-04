Beavercreek bowling wins Hamilton tournament — Sports Digest: Dec. 4, 2023

RESULTS
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball
Fairborn 57, Stebbins 47
Taiyou Williams had 17 points, William Perry III scored 16 and J. T. Smith pulled in 12 rebounds in the season opening win.
Fairborn led by 19 points after the third quarter as the Skyhawks won their first game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46
Jacob Thompson’s double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds led the Knights to a road win.
Blake Schwartzkopf led the team with 15 points and Parker Burke had 13 points and eight assists.
Piqua 44, Xenia 43
The Bucs were outscored by seven in the fourth quarter as they couldn’t hold onto a 13-point halftime lead.
Xenia was led by 16 points by Alijah Withers, who also had six steals.
Other scores: Beavercreek 60, Hamilton 48; Cedarville 55, Emmanuel Christian 40
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Cedarville 68, Twin Valley South 48
The Indians had big first and third quarter advantages to improve to 2-0 this season.
Girls Basketball
Bellbrook 55, Franklin 23
Taylor Scohy continued her strong start to the season with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in the win.
Alayna Meyer knocked down a pair of threes for Bellbrook.
Cincinnati Country Day 37, Legacy Christian 30
The Knights hung around on the road in a matchup of two district finalists from last season.
Emah Carrasco had three points and four rebounds as the only player for LCA whose name doesn’t start with the letter ‘A’.
Xenia 65, Piqua 38
Tayler Elliott had a career-high 20 points and Nataiya Madison pulled down 16 rebounds in addition to scoring 13 points in the road win.
Alaiya Meaux had eight assists. Xenia trailed after the first quarter before ramping up its offense from the second quarter on to improve to 2-0 overall.
Other scores: Stebbins 51, Fairborn 35
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Bowling
Beavercreek wins Big Blue Challenge
The girls team had a grand total of 3721 pins to take home first place in the 27-team tournament at Hamilton.
Ericka Reeve finished in fourth overall as an individual with a three-game series of 582. Madison Baker was seventh and Holleigh Hagens finished in eighth.
The boys side came in third place as Jacob Terpenning and Carson Shroyer led the team with series of 704 and 659, respectively.
Hockey
Troy 5, Beavercreek 2
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball
Ponitz CTC at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.
Fairborn at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.
Beavercreek at Springboro, 7:30 p.m.
Southeastern at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley South at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Yellow Springs at Tri-County North, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
West Carrollton at Fairborn, 4 p.m.
Southeastern at Greeneview, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
McNicholas at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Centerville at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.
Cedarville at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Greeneview at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Xenia at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
Boyce at Cedarville, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball
Sidney at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Sidney at Xenia, 6 p.m.
Bellbrook at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.
Bowling
Springfield at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.
Butler at Fairborn, 4 p.m.
Xenia at Tippecanoe, 4:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
Bethel (IN) at Wright State, 7 p.m.