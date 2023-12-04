McClish named Midwest Region Player of the Year

CEDARVILLE — Megan McClish has been chosen the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Player of the Year.

The junior from West Jefferson, Ohio tops the 13-player first team as a repeat selection to the elite squad.

Maddy Nelson and Carlie Stutzman earned spots on the second team.

McClish tallied 11 goals and five assists for 27 points to lead the Lady Jackets to a 16-5-1 record and a berth in the second round of the NCAA Division II Championship.

The G-MAC Offensive Player of the Year topped the league in goals, points, and game winning goals (6).

Nelson, a senior from West Chester, Ohio, tied for second on the team in scoring with six goals and two assists for 14 points.

Stutzman, a junior from Ashland, Ohio, started every game on a back line that recorded nine shutouts and a 0.94 goals against average.

McBride lands on D2CCA Midwest Region Team

CEDARVILLE — Trey McBride has been selected to the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Midwest Region Men’s Soccer Second Team.

The senior from Grand Rapids, Mich. is one of four midfielders and 13 players total named to the second unit.

McBride started all 19 games for the 8-6-5 Yellow Jackets and netted two goals.

He played a school-record 96 contests during his five-year career with five goals and four assists for 14 points.

McBride is a two-time All-G-MAC performer with second team honors this fall after being chosen to the third team in 2022.

Steele added to baseball coaching staff

CEDARVILLE — David Steele joins the Yellow Jacket baseball staff as the pitching coach beginning with the 2024 campaign.

The Dayton, Ohio native was most recently at NCAA Division III Wilmington College where he served as the pitching coach and strength & conditioning coach for the 2021 through 2023 seasons.

Steele’s pitching staff set a single season school record for strikeouts which included individual season and career records for K’s. Two pitchers earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.

On the offensive side the Quakers set season team records for hits, RBI, and batting average.

Steele played baseball at the University of Rio Grande from 2011-15 where he was a pitcher / infielder for the RedStorm. He was named to the All-Mid-South Conference Team and was a Gold Glove winner.

Steele went on to play professionally for the White Sands Pupfish, an independent league team in New Mexico, where he was an All-Star participant.

Steele is a 2015 graduate of Rio Grande with a degree in exercise science and kinesiology. David and his wife, Logan, reside in Dayton.