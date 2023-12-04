Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn City Schools Student Ambassador elves have been working hard filling 25 bags for children for this holiday season with Uno cards and holiday fun. The Fairborn Intermediate School Student Ambassadors made ornaments for the bags and the Baker Middle School Student Ambassadors are working on fleece blankets to donate. These bags will be donated to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry for distribution as needed. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn City Schools Student Ambassador elves have been working hard filling 25 bags for children for this holiday season with Uno cards and holiday fun. The Fairborn Intermediate School Student Ambassadors made ornaments for the bags and the Baker Middle School Student Ambassadors are working on fleece blankets to donate. These bags will be donated to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry for distribution as needed. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The Fairborn City Schools Student Ambassador elves have been working hard filling 25 bags for children for this holiday season with Uno cards and holiday fun. The Fairborn Intermediate School Student Ambassadors made ornaments for the bags and the Baker Middle School Student Ambassadors are working on fleece blankets to donate. These bags will be donated to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry for distribution as needed.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The Fairborn City Schools Student Ambassador elves have been working hard filling 25 bags for children for this holiday season with Uno cards and holiday fun. The Fairborn Intermediate School Student Ambassadors made ornaments for the bags and the Baker Middle School Student Ambassadors are working on fleece blankets to donate. These bags will be donated to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry for distribution as needed.

