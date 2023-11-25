Farm Forum featuring Joe Mullins

Mullins

XENIA — Greene County Farm Forum will end 2023 with an entertaining program by Joe Mullins, who is the owner/manager of Real Roots Radio which includes the station network of WBZI, WKFI and WEDI.

With a 40-year history as a broadcaster and professional musician, Mullins has a few stories to tell.

“My bumper sticker has been Stressed but Blessed for many years,” he said. While owning and managing the Real Roots Radio network, Mullins is also a featured bluegrass musician and touring member of The Radio Ramblers.

The Farm Forum meeting will take place in the Carriage House Museum, which is part of the Greene County Historical Society, 74 W. Church Street, Xenia starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. There is some available parking near the museum on North King Street and you can also use the Huntington Bank parking lot.

The cost of the meal is $25 per person, however, anyone wishing to make an additional donation to the Farm Forum agriculture scholarship fund may do so. The donation can be included with your meal reservation. The Greene County Community Foundation (Greene Giving) is again handling the money for the event so make your checks out to Greene Giving. Reservations must be guaranteed and are to be sent to Ann Byrd, 1566 Beaverbrook Drive, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 for arrival on Dec. 6. For more information, call Byrd at 937-429-1805.

The meeting is sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum and is open to the public.