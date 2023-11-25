CSU announces Winter Illumination at community garden

WILBERFORCE — Central State University Extension is excited to invite students, faculty, staff, and community members to the enchanting Winter Illumination event at the Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden.

The event will be held Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. for an early evening filled with sparkling lights that showcase the beauty of our CSU Botanical Garden.

Experience the magic of live music featuring talented Central State University student musicians, creating a delightful atmosphere for all attendees. This event requires no reservations – simply come and enjoy the seasonal splendor.

The location is the Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden, at the intersection of St. Rt. 42 E and Wilberforce Switch Rd. (Across from the CSU main entrance; Parking lot on Wilberforce Switch Rd.)

Join in the celebration of the winter season’s beauty at the Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden’s Winter Illumination.

For more information, please reach out to Clare Thorn at (937) 376-6627 or via email at [email protected]. If any reasonable accommodations are needed, contact the Department of Human Resources at (937) 376-6540.