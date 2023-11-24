Trebein/Valley construction moves to next stage

Steven Wright | Greene County News The intersection of Valley/Trebein Road and U.S. 35 will have nightly lane closures starting Monday as part of the ongoing construction project.

XENIA — The intersection of U.S. 35 and Valley/Trebein Roads is moving into the next phase of work beginning on Monday.

The placement of concrete beams for the new overpass bridge and overnight closures will be in effect throughout the week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 will be reduced to one lane just before the Valley/Trebein Road intersection beginning at 7 p.m. This will be followed by a full closure of eastbound U.S. 35 beginning at 10 p.m. each night.

On Wednesday and Thursday, operations will shift to westbound U.S. 35 will the same time closures.

Closing down lanes will allow cranes to erect new beams being installed.

Law enforcement officers will be on hand to assist with the maintenance of traffic. The route will reopen by 5 a.m. each day.

ODOT states that during periods of closure in either direction, traffic will be detoured by way of Trebein Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, and Progress Drive.

Along with the overnight closures, intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on U.S. 35, as well as Valley and Trebein Roads, while the beams are delivered to the work sites. Traffic is expected to be maintained, and there should be minimal impacts to motorists.

For more information, visit www.OHGO.com.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.