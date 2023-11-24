Country music stars to hold concert in Xenia

Eddie Montgomery John Michael Montgomery

DAYTON – American County Music Stars Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and John Michael Montgomery are coming to Xenia on May 31st to Perform at United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s “Stronger Together” Concert.

Special Guest Appearances will be made by emerging artist Alexis Gomez, a top-12 finalist on American Idol, Jackson Snelling, a 2023 contest on The Voice, and Karen Waldrup.

The Stronger Together Concert will start at 5 p.m. at Greene County Fairground & Expo Center. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at https://dayton-unitedway.org/strongertogether/ .

“We’re planning to bring at least 10,000 people Stronger Together to support family success,” said Tom Kelley, President and CEO of UWGDA, in a press release. “This concert provides everyone a simple way to say they care about United Way’s mission of Uplifting our community.”

Proceeds from this concert support the work of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s work in the community.