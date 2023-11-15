Giovanni’s celebrates 70 years

FAIRBORN — Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn is celebrating its 70th anniversary through Sunday.

The celebration began Tuesday with a reintroduction of the original menu and a chance to pay 1953 prices. Continuing Wednesday, Giovanni will celebrated Tony Spaziani, a previous owner who passed away last year, with some favorite meals and a glass of wine from his private collection.

Thursday includes more chances to win a prize and free dinner playing Plinko, and Friday and Saturday there will be a special dessert items for guests.

Finally, from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Giovanni’s will serve an Italian Buffet with $3 Bellinis.

Not only has Giovanni’s been serving the Fairborn area for 70 years now, but it have a record of partnership with nonprofit groups like the Fairborn Lion’s Club, Put Fairborn Kids First and more to raise money for the community.

